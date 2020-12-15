Poets&Quants™ Honors The University of Virginia, Darden School of Business with Dean of the Year

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has named Scott Beardsley the Dean of the Year in their annual honors.

Beardsley, the only "non-traditional" dean of a top 20 business school, is the tenth dean to earn this honor, earned in the past by the leaders of business schools like Harvard Business School, the Yale School of Management, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business and IE Business School and more. Darden is also the only school to have gained the distinction of having two of its deans gain the honor.

"I think life is a lot about finding ways to touch others' lives in a positive way; that is how we live," says Beardsley about his core principle for life and work.

Dean Beardsley, an alum of McKinsey & Co for nearly a quarter century, received his doctorate in Higher Education Management from the University of Pennsylvania and is a published author on non-traditional leadership.

"For his stellar leadership through one of the most turbulent periods in higher education," said John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants, "for the compassion he has shown to anxiety-ridden applicants and students, for his vision to strengthen and expand Darden's standing among the best business schools in the world, Poets&Quants has named Scott Beardsley the Dean of the Year."

Beardsley has expertly led Darden through two major crises: a widely publicized white supremacist march in Charlottesville that caused applications to tank and this year's horrific pandemic. He has led admission innovations that challenge standardized testing and opened the doors to more diverse candidates than ever before

SOURCE Poets&Quants