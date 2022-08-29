Poets&Quants™ Launches Annual "Meet the MBA Class" Series

Series profiles top MBAs at 45 different business schools

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants , the leading news source for graduate business education, has launched its annual "Class of" series by publishing Meet The MBA Class Of 2024: Influencers & Innovators. The story highlights the difference-makers who are entering top business schools this fall. It is the precursor to P&Q's "Meet the MBA Class" series that runs from September-April.

Launched in 2015, this year's series will cover 45 business schools. In each, P&Q will profile 12 of their most promising students, along with conducting exclusive interviews with top administrators on the latest developments in their programs. The "Meet the MBA Class" series features the world's top-ranked full-time programs, with stories focused on schools like Harvard Business School, Wharton School, INSEAD, Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Northwestern University's Kellogg School.

"The series is a labor of love," explains Jeff Schmitt, P&Q's senior writer who developed the series. "Sometimes, applicants are burdened by doubt before they even put pen to paper. Many don't realize that MBA students come from so many backgrounds. They're not just financiers, consultants, or entrepreneurs. They're artists, activists, and athletes too. For many, business is a tool to level the playing field and drive change. There's a message behind the series: These MBAs are just like you. Reflect on who you want to be and what you want to do – and then find a school that'll help you make that happen."

The incoming MBA class includes Ryan Owens, an Olympic silver medalist in cycling who joined the London Business School. At CBS News, the University of Michigan's Adam Brewster was paid the ultimate compliment when President Donald Trump called his reporting "Wrong" in a tweet. Before joining MIT's Sloan School, Michael Christian's helped guide Bank Indonesia's policies through the rocky COVID-19 period. At the same time, Alana Blaylock produced the MSNBC documentary, "Caught on Camera: Race and Justice".

As part of P&Q's Meet the MBA Class student profiles, candidates are asked a variety of questions, including their biggest career achievements, long-term goals, and strategies for getting accepted into their respective business schools. In addition, the main stories examine each MBA program's underlying philosophies and unique programming to help readers understand which school's offer the best academic and cultural fit.

