Poets&Quants™ Launches Industry Newsletter Product

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading publication for business education, is pleased to announce the launch of its inaugural newsletter for business education professionals, Poets&Quants: Case Study, Insights and Intelligence for Business Educators and Influencers.

This monthly newsletter capitalizes on over a decade of being the leading authority in business education. Designed for professionals that benefit from the insightful analyses of the market from thought leader, John A. Byrne, Poets&Quants: Case Study offers exclusive content found only at Poets&Quants.

"It's a natural evolution for us," said John A Byrne, CEO, and Editor-in-Chief of Poets&Quants, "Covering this market for decades affords me a unique insight into business education that I feel would be beneficial to the wider market. It's important to make this intelligence available to help educators and influencers make thoughtful decisions".

Launching on May 1, 2023, Poets&Quants: Case Study will be available to industry professionals at no charge initially. The newsletter will include content sections covering dean and associate dean searches, recent moves at top schools, best practices on various topics, and trends.

