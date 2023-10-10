Poets&Quants™ Names Ann Harrison Dean of the Year in Annual Honors

News provided by

Poets&Quants

10 Oct, 2023, 07:00 ET

Dean of the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley is the 13th dean to receive this honor

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants the definitive online publication for business education news, has named Ann Harrison from the Haas School of Business at the University of California, Berkeley. Dean of the Year.

The 64-year-old economist is the 13th dean to earn this honor, joining a stellar cast of academic talent over the years that has included the leaders of Harvard Business School, Stanford Graduate School of Business, the Yale School of Management, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business, the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, the University of Washington's Foster School of Business, Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, the University of Illinois' Gies College of Business, and the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, and IE Business School in Spain

Under her leadership, Haas boasts four years of record fundraising, bringing in $227 million, including a $30 million gift from alumnus Warren "Ned" Spieker to transform the school's undergraduate business program. All told, fundraising commitments have soared by 50%. She has boosted the size of Haas faculty by 30% to nearly 100 tenure and tenure-track professors, hiring more teaching and research talent in entrepreneurship, sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. Some 70% of the newly hired faculty are women.

"For her change agenda and her decisive leadership, Poets&Quants has named Harrison the Dean of the Year for 2023," said John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants, "Harrison helped to create a more inclusive school, representative of the state's population, doubled student scholarships, and quadrupled the percentage of underrepresented minorities in its MBA program. Her drive and vision have made sure that a rising tide will never overtake the island on which Haas firmly stands."

Harrison earned her Ph.D. from Princeton in 1991 and remained at the World Bank until 1994. She joined Columbia as an assistant professor of finance and economics in 1994, gained a promotion to associate professor four years later in 1998, and returned to Berkeley as a full professor of agricultural and resource economics in 2001. Harrison assumed leadership at Haas in January of 2019.

"Haas is a really special place," said Harrison. "The focus on culture and the school's position within the greater university is special."

To learn more about the Poets&Quants Dean of the Year, please visit https://poetsandquants.com/2023/10/04/dean-of-the-year-ann-harrison-of-uc-berkeleys-haas-school-of-business/

About Poets&Quants

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news, and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants

Also from this source

Poets&Quants™ Announces the 11th Annual 40-Under-40 Best MBA Professors for 2023

Poets&Quants, the leading resource for business education, today unveiled the 11th edition of 40-Under-40 Best MBA Professors for 2023 This annual...

Poets&Quants™ Names Best & Brightest MBAs For 2023

Poets&Quants, the leading news source for graduate business education, has released its 9th annual "Best & Brightest MBAs" feature, which honors 100...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.