Poets&Quants Names Best & Brightest MBAs for 2019

OAKLAND, Calif., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading news source for graduate business education, has released its fifth annual "Best & Brightest MBAs" feature, which honors 100 of the most accomplished full-time MBAs from the Class of 2019.

"Top-to-bottom, this class wasn't afraid to step up," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer who launched the series in 2015. "Formally, they made things happen. They were class or club presidents who took it upon themselves to train their classmates or connect them with employers. Informally, they were the role models, the ones their peers would turn to, the ones who brought out the best in everyone. That's why we call them the 'indispensable' members of their classes. They really set the bar wherever they went."

This year's Best & Brightest MBAs include Ivey Business School's William Nguyen, who helped build Vietnam's largest retail chain. Before earning his MBA at the University of Florida, Chris Salinas worked In the U.S. Coast Guard, where he helped Saudi Arabia develop its own maritime security force. At the same time, Sergio Navarro started out as an engineer before becoming a VP at Goldman Sachs. After graduating from the University of Oxford's MBA program, Navarro will be starting his surgical residency – and working on his startup tech firm he co-founded on the side.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest MBAs, Poets&Quants reached out to 71 top graduate business schools to nominate their best candidates for the honor. Responses were judged by P&Q editorial according to three criteria: extracurricular activities, academic and professional achievements, and overall insightfulness. Ultimately, P&Q received 243 nominations from 67 programs, including nearly every MBA program ranked among the world's best. The 2019 list includes representatives from the most prestigious programs, including Stanford, Wharton, MIT, INSEAD, Northwestern, University of Chicago, and London Business School. This year, Deloitte Consulting hired the largest number of Best & Brightest MBAs with eight, followed by McKinsey & Company.

As part of this feature, each MBA receives an in-depth profile, which covers items like their proudest achievement and favorite classmate. It also features a testimonial from an administrator or faculty member. Over the coming months, Best & Brightest will also spotlight the best student responses related to their favorite faculty members, biggest school myths, and the goofiest MBA.

The "Best & Brightest MBAs" is the second of a four-part series recognizing the world's top business students. In April, Poets&Quants For Undergrads unveiled its Best & Brightest Business Majors for 2019. In June, Poets&Quants For Executives will recognize the "Best & Brightest Executive MBAs" and "Best & Brightest Online MBAs." This fall, P&Q will continue its series on the top incoming full-time MBA students at over 40 top business schools.

To learn more, visit "Best & Brightest MBAs – Class of 2019."

