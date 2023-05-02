Poets&Quants™ Names Best & Brightest MBAs For 2023

Annual feature celebrates graduating business students for achievement and influence

OAKLAND, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading news source for graduate business education, has released its 9th annual "Best & Brightest MBAs" feature, which honors 100 of the most accomplished full-time MBAs from the Class of 2023.

"Wherever they went, the Best & Brightest were always in the center of everything," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants' senior writer, who launched the series in 2015. "In class, their voices carried the most weight. Outside class, they were running the clubs and events – but still found time to make their classmates feel heard and involved. When you look at their careers, they had a track record for making things happen. The Best & Brightest are the dreamers, influencers, organizers, and doers of their classes."

This year's class features MBAs like Carly Wolberg, a Dartmouth Tuck grad who headed up the launch of Prime Video's Live Sports platform in 2019. Before enrolling at Georgetown University's McDonough School, Esther Adusei managed over $10 billion dollars in North American top-line reporting at Unilever. Her assignments ranged from analyzing the retail opportunities for Dollar Shave Club to divesting from brands like Country Crock. Archie Preston, a CEIBS MBA, has spearheaded three cross-border deals worth over a combined $100 million dollars. At the same time, IE Business School's Wouter Jaspers built a strategic alliance with four Dutch companies to develop €800 million dollars worth of climate projects.

Among the Best & Brightest, you'll also find INSEAD's Rebecca Chandler, who modeled at 500 shows across the world before becoming an investment banker at UBS. The University of Oxford's Benoit Dubief has played in a band, earned four master's degrees, and launched an innovative job-hunting platform. As a Sloan School MBA, Bruce Crawford's startup claimed first prize in the $100K Launch – MIT's largest startup competition. After growing up without electricity or fresh water in Bangladesh, Raisul Chowdhury earned an MBA at Northwestern University's Kellogg School and landed a job at Google.

To compile this year's Best & Brightest MBAs, Poets&Quants reached out to 77 top graduate business schools to nominate their best candidates for the honor. Responses were judged according to three criteria: extracurricular activities, academic and professional achievements, and overall insightfulness. Ultimately, P&Q received 235 nominations from 74 programs. The 2023 list includes representatives from the most prestigious programs, including Wharton, INSEAD, Chicago Booth, and the London Business School. Best & Brightest women outnumber men by a 54-to-46 margin, with 36 students hailing from outside the United States. This year, McKinsey hired 14 Best & Brightest MBAs, the largest number of any employer.

The "Best & Brightest MBAs" is the second of a four-part series recognizing the world's top business students. In April, Poets&Quants For Undergrads unveiled its Best & Brightest Business Majors for 2023. This summer, Poets&Quants will also recognize its "Best & Brightest Executive MBAs" and "Best & Brightest Online MBAs." In the fall, P&Q will continue its series on the top incoming full-time MBA students at over 40 top business schools.

To read about the "100 Best & Brightest MBAs: Class of 2023" visit us here.

