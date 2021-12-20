Poets&Quants™ Names Its 2021 MBA Program of the Year: The Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan

Ross's commitment to constantly redefining graduate business education with a catalog of newly launched initiatives and an integrated experiential learning model have made the program extraordinary, says John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants.

"What makes the school's MBA program standout is its ever-evolving nature," Byrne says. "Time and time again, Ross continues to roll out one innovation after another."

Ross faculty and MBA students recently launched the Michigan Climate Venture, a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary program at the intersection of climate technology and venture capital. A month earlier, Michigan Ross revealed its pioneering Business + Tech Initiative to prepare students for careers at the intersection of business and technology.

Over the summer, Ross launched a healthcare accelerator that seeks to secure grant seed funding and provides mentorship for student entrepreneurs in the health sector. The school also put in place a new Founders Program in its +Impact Studio, welcoming a half-dozen student-led ventures.

"The boldest thing we have done is our ability to make investments in our curriculum, in our community and in our co-curricular activities to educate and inspire students," says Brad Killaly, associate dean of MBA programs at the Ross School. "It's our unwavering commitment and success in innovating new courses that equip our students with the most current skills."

Citing the program's leadership in experiential learning and its steady creation of initiatives that keep the MBA refreshed and relevant, Poets&Quants names Ross's MBA its 2021 Program of the Year.

To learn more about the Poets&Quants MBA Program of the Year, please visit here.

