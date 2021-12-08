Poets&Quants™ Names Jeffrey Brown Dean of the Year in Annual Honors

OAKLAND, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has named Jeffrey Brown from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois, the Dean of the Year in their annual honors.



The 53-year-old economist is the 11th dean to earn this honor, joining a stellar cast of academic talent over the years that have included the leaders of Harvard Business School, the Yale School of Management, Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management, Dartmouth College's Tuck School of Business, the University of Virginia's Darden School of Business, the University of Washington's Foster School of Business, Indiana University's Kelley School of Business, the University of Toronto's Rotman School of Management, and IE Business School in Spain.



"For his stellar leadership through one of the most turbulent periods in higher education," said John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants, "for his fearless and decisive leadership and for smartly positioning the Gies College of Business to boldly go where no other business school has gone, Poets&Quants has named Brown the Dean of the Year."



Brown earned his undergraduate degree in economics from Miami University in 1990, prior to going off to Procter & Gamble as a brand manager. Little more than three years at P&G, he returned to school in Boston at Harvard University's Kennedy School to get a master's in public policy. Brown followed that up with a PhD in economics from MIT, only to return to the Kennedy School in 1999 as an assistant professor.



Brown is focused on a future that is here and now. Instead of waiting for it to disrupt Gies, he has led disruption in higher education by reinventing the way learning is delivered.



"The skills that people need to stay relevant in their careers are depreciating rapidly," says Brown. "If a college only has degrees, it is going to write the story of its own irrelevance. We need to have bundles of high quality, relevant content for students when they need it, while they are working and living their lives."



Brown joined the University of Illinois as a finance professor in 2002, resisted an offer from the Wharton School to join its faculty, and ultimately helped to create the business college's Center for Business and Public Policy.



