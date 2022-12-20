Poets&Quants Names Most Disruptive MBA Startups Of 2022

Annual feature celebrates MBA-founded startups poised to upend business models and markets.

CARY, N.C., Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading news source for graduate business education, has released its 4th annual "Most Disruptive MBA Startups" feature, which honors 43 MBA startups that are boosting capabilities and empowering customers in their industries.

"These aren't side hustles being concocted in an apartment or a garage," says Jeff Schmitt, Poets&Quants senior writer, who launched the feature in 2019. "These are multi-million-dollar operations that are being mentored by the most influential business educators and the most connected business leaders in their local ecosystems. They're looking to level boundaries and close gaps, often through deploying technologies that give customers more options and better support. They're going to push incumbents in the future – and maybe knock a few down too."

This year's list includes startups like Harvard Business School's Lime Therapeutics. The firm has already attracted $2.7 million dollars in investment and is testing drugs that deprive cancer cells of fats that nurture their growth. At the Wharton School, Ensemble Space Labs has developed a technology to forecast space weather to protect vulnerable satellites from phenomena like solar flares that can damage and disrupt their operations. By the same token, Stanford GSB's Gander has collected $4.5 million from investors looking to capitalize on the firm's potential to connect the right consumers to the right brands.

This year, the "Most Disruptive MBA Startups" covered most of the top industries: finance, energy, food, aerospace, medicine, agriculture, and education. To compile the list, Poets&Quants reached out to 42 top business schools, including INSEAD, Northwestern University's Kellogg School, MIT's Sloan School of Management, the University of Chicago's Booth School, and the London Business School. The goal was to profile startups that have raked in substantive investments, created unique business models, or earned recognition in competitions. To qualify, a school nomination must feature at least one founding MBA from the Class of 2022.

The "Most Disruptive MBA Startups" is another Poets&Quants feature designed to recognize the world's top business students. In April, Poets&Quants For Undergrads unveiled its Best&Brightest Business Majors for 2022, with Poets&Quants releasing its Best&Brightest MBAs for 2022 in May. In August, Poets&Quants began its 8th annual Meet The Class series, which will profile over 40 business school classes from the Class of 2024.

