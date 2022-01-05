Poets&Quants™ Ranks the Top MBA Programs in the United States

OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2021-2022 ranking of The Top 100 MBA Programs in the United States. Stanford Graduate School of Business held on to win top honors as the No. 1 program for the third consecutive year. The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business MBA program finished behind Stanford in second place, with the Wharton School third, and Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management in fourth place. Rounding out the top five is Harvard Business School, its lowest Poets&Quants ranking ever.

There were few surprises this year. Duke University's Fuqua School of Business made the biggest gain, rising three places to finish 11th from 14th a year earlier, while Cornell University's Johnson Graduate School of Management slipped three places to end up 15th from 12th last year. New to the top 25 this year were Rice University's Jones Graduate School of Business at No. 24 and Vanderbilt University's Owen Graduate School of Management at No. 25.



The Poets&Quants Top 10 MBA programs are:

"There was a tremendous amount of volatility in the graduate business school rankings this year as a result of data controversy, the pandemic and school participation," said John Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants. "These anomalies created distortions in results that required changes in our annual ranking methodology."

Traditionally the Poets&Quants annual ranking is a composite of the top ranking lists including The Economist, Forbes The Financial Times, US News, and Bloomberg BusinessWeek.

"The biggest change in our methodology this year was to eliminate both the Businessweek and The Economist rankings from the composite list," Byrne said. "Businessweek rankings were set aside due to the serious questions raised about its credibility. The Economist list was omitted because 15 of the top 25 schools refused to cooperate and were therefore missing from the ranking, creating distortions for the programs that remained."



