Poets&Quants™ Releases 4th Annual Ranking of the Top MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship

RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its fourth annual ranking of the World's Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship. The data reveal that, for the fourth year in a row, the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is the world's No. 1 business school for entrepreneurship.

Poets&Quants' ranking captures a wide range of criteria about U.S. and global business schools, including a school's accelerator space, venture funds available, and core classes dedicated to entrepreneurship. Schools are ranked on 16 data points. This year's list contained 37 schools.

Unlike other rankings, Poets&Quants' ranking offers complete transparency on methodology and weighting system, allowing students to evaluate schools for the best fit.

"MBA programs serve not only as an educational resource for entrepreneurs," says Nathan Allen, lead editor of the entrepreneurship ranking. "They offer the full incubator experience that includes an experienced network of successful entrepreneurs, start-up funding, and mentorship."

Highlights of the ranking:

Michigan Ross jumped five places from 7th to 2nd in 2023.

Award money from all the ranked schools reached nearly $11M for MBA start-ups in the 2021-2022 academic year.

for MBA start-ups in the 2021-2022 academic year. Three schools ( Rice , Carnegie Mellon , and UChicago) had more than $1M in startup award

money.

The Top 10 MBA programs for entrepreneurship in 2023 are:



1. Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

2. University of Michigan (Ross)

3. ESADE Business School

4. Babson College

5. London Business School

6. Arizona State University (W. P. Carey)

7. Rice University (Jones)

8. IE Business School

9. University of California-San Diego

10. Harvard Business School

Visit here to learn more about the 2023 Entrepreneurship MBA Ranking and its methodology, and to see the full ranking.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.SOURCE: Poets&Quants

