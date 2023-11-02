Poets&Quants Releases 5th Annual Ranking of the Top MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship

The definitive publication for graduate business education publishes annual ranking highlighting the value of an MBA for entrepreneurs

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its fifth annual ranking of the World's Best MBA Programs for Entrepreneurship. The data reveal that, for the fifth year in a row, the Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis is the world's No. 1 business school for entrepreneurship. Poets&Quants' ranking captures a wide range of criteria about U.S. and global business schools, including a school's accelerator space, venture funds available, and core classes dedicated to entrepreneurship. This year's list contained 28 schools. Our methodology is designed to measure how resources are allocated to individual students. We use percentages and ratios to get a sense of what entrepreneurial resources and experiences are like on a per MBA basis. Olin is followed by a school brand new to the ranking this year, ESMT Berlin – one of four European MBA programs to crack the top 10.

"The entire ranking is filled with schools that are approaching entrepreneurship teaching in unique, interesting, and effective ways.," says Kristy Bleizeffer, lead editor of the entrepreneurship ranking. "We'll continue to reach out to schools who have so far not participated, as well as new schools who want to highlight their entrepreneurial chops."

Highlights of the ranking:

The Top 10 MBA programs for entrepreneurship in 2024 are:

1 Washington University in St. Louis (Olin)

2 ESMT Berlin

3 Rice University (Jones)

4 Esade Business School

5 University of Michigan (Ross)

6 Arizona State University (W. P. Carey)

7 IE Business School

8 Babson College

9 London Business School

10 Clemson University (Powers)

Visit Poets&Quants to learn more about the 2024 Entrepreneurship MBA Ranking and its methodology, and to see the full ranking.

