Poets&Quants™ Releases 7th Annual Ranking of the Top Online MBA Programs in the United States

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2024 ranking of The Best Online MBA Programs. Topping this year's list as the #1 online MBA in the country for the second year running: Indiana University, Kelley School of Business.



With the increase in online MBA options in the past few years and a growing number of schools participating, Poets&Quants annual ranking of the online MBA programs has seen some significant changes in its seventh year. Notable movers include the University of Washington, Foster moving up to the 2nd spot, UT Dallas debuting in the top 10 at #3 and Auburn University back in the top 10.



"Indiana University, Kelley School of Business took the top spot this year," says Kristy Bleizeffer, staff writer for Poets&Quants. "It is one of just two business schools to land in the top five in every single year of the ranking "



Poets&Quants' top 10 online MBA programs of 2024 are:



1 Indiana University (Kelley)

2 University of Washington (Foster)

3 University of Texas at Dallas

4 University of Michigan (Ross)

5 Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper)

6 Rice University (Jones)

7 University of North Carolina (Kenan-Flagler)

8 Jack Welch Management Institute

9 University of Southern California (Marshall)

10 Auburn University (Harbert)



Methodology:



Poets&Quants based its seventh annual online MBA ranking on three core dimensions:



1) Quality of the incoming students;



2) Graduates' assessment of the MBA experience, both academic and extracurricular activities; and



3) Career outcomes of a program's graduates.



Data for the ranking was gathered from both school and alumni surveys. The school survey asked for a wide variety of data points, including admission standards. The alumni survey sought recent graduates' impressions on a range of topics, as well as whether the program fulfilled their expectations and whether they would recommend it to others.



Visit PoetsandQuants.com to learn more about the 2024 Rankings and locate a specific school, and read the methodology.



About Poets&Quants:



Poets&Quants is the world's leading resource for complete business education coverage. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, more news and in-depth features than any other source, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and multiple events year-round — all in service to our mission to empower our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.





