Poets&Quants™ Reveals the Top 12 Finalists in Inaugural Pitch Competition in Partnership with Olin Business School at Washington University of St. Louis

Submissions to the WashU Olin's BIG IdeaBounce® powered by Poets&Quants came from student entrepreneurs in every corner of the world, from Ph.D. candidates to MBA students and undergraduates. Submissions represented a wide range of industries, from telemedicine and cheaper food delivery to support of fisheries and water bottles for surfing wetsuits.

"These submissions were often backed by thoughtful analysis, competitive research, and go-to-market strategies", said John A. Byrne, editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants, "These pitches would put a smile on any angel investor's face."

One hundred and sixty-seven founders and founding teams entered competition. The contest was open to all current undergraduate and graduate school students or any prospect interested in a graduate business school degree.



The 12 Finalists are:

Budeli: A property tech amenity that provides free food delivery for tenants in higher end residential apartments.

Tylmen: A sizing technology to help people shop for apparel online with confidence by automatically choosing the best fit clothing for them.

OnDeck Fisheries AI: A monitoring tool for fisheries that satisfies regulatory needs using AI instead of humans to automatically quantify catch; revolutionizing marine conservation while cutting costs by a factor of 10.

Cartik: A socially responsible business with the goal of repurposing plastic waste in Africa into sustainable textiles for the global market.

MiDoc: An at-home medical device that allows physicians to remotely conduct lung and heart physical exams.

IMA Blends: A healthy snack that provides key nutrition for pregnant and nursing women, with no sugar added, dairy-free, organic, and with clean ingredients.

Pareto: A direct-to-consumer, women's apparel brand that makes the best version of the clothing you actually wear using our industry-leading, farm-to-closet supply chain.

SurfStraw: The first ever water bottle designed for surfing wet suits.

PedalCell: A bicycle power source that converts a cyclist's motion into continuous charge for lights, smartphones, GPS, and other essential USB devices.

Green Room: Simplifies payments and tax compliance for the live music industry.

Resense: A Memory Box toolkit designed to bring comfort and joy to those living with Alzheimer's and Dementia.

RHM Innovations Inc.: Products to help people who have difficulty performing Activities of Daily Living (ADLs). The first product, the Aiding Arm, helps users to bathe more comfortably and independently.



These finalists will now compete for three slots to present in person on Washington University's campus in St. Louis in early March. The winner, to be chosen by a panel of judges, will receive $50,000 in funding from the Olin School. P&Q is also inviting our audience to vote for their favorite team and idea. You can watch their 2-minute elevator pitches and read about their business plans here.

Readers can also register to view the live broadcast of this event on March 22nd, 2021 here.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis

Firmly established at the Gateway to the West, Olin Business School at Washington University in St. Louis stands as the gateway to something far grander. WashU Olin prepares our students to thoughtfully make difficult decisions—the kind that can change the world—through a values-based, data-driven approach to decision-making, informed by entrepreneurial spirit, experiential learning and a global outlook on business. Olin offers 13 graduate business degree programs, including specialized master's programs and the MBA, online and in-person, along with a four-year BSBA and a host of joint degrees and related minors. Learn more at olin.wustl.edu or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Poets&Quants