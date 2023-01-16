Poets&Quants™ Taps Former President and CEO of GMAC for Weekly Column

Sangeet Chowfla, former President and CEO of GMAC engages in a weekly series for Poets&Quants entitled, Ruminations

WASHINGTON, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the leading publication for graduate business education, is pleased to announce that Sangeet Chowfla, the former President and CEO of the Graduate Management Admissions Council, will be writing a monthly column called Ruminations.

Chowfla's series of essays will draw on his ten years of experience as head of GMAC. He will share his insights on the business of business education, tackling a wide variety of topical issues and the challenges and opportunities facing the world's business schools.

"I am delighted to have Sangeet provide his thoughtful observations about an industry we care deeply about," says John A. Byrne, founder, and editor-in-chief of Poets&Quants. "Sangeet knows more than any other individual in the world about this topic, and we are lucky to have him aboard for this series of columns."

In Chowfla's first essay, entitled "A Decade of Graduate Management Education: I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," the former CEO outlines three waves of management education and challenges business schools to more clearly differentiate themselves in a highly competitive higher education market.

He counters the often expressed view that business education, particularly the MBA, has lost some of its value, noting the high alumni satisfaction of graduates, massive employer demand across diverse industry sectors and business types, record high starting salaries for MBAs, and growth in quality business schools around the world that continue to grow in popularity with international and domestic students. "These indicators of value and relevance don't always come out in the headlines," he writes. "In fact, news coverage at times gives the impression that business degrees are on the way out."

Subsequent columns will focus on the changing face of international student mobility, why students go to business school and how they choose their programs, the U.S. student domestic pipeline, the value of standardized testing, and the future of the MBA degree.

"I am honored by the opportunity to write these columns," says Sangeet. "The future of management education is something I care deeply about and hope to contribute to the discussion and debate that will keep us vibrant and relevant in a dynamic environment."

Chowfla led the Graduate Management Admissions Council as president and CEO for nearly ten years from 2014 to 2022. A globally recognized and respected executive with deep experience in the technology, telecommunications, and venture capital sectors, he began his career in New Delhi with IBM/IDM. Chowfla went on to spend 18 years with Hewlett-Packard Co. in Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and the United States. He culminated his tenure with the company as vice president and general manager of the Inkjet Media Division from 1995-2001. He then moved to Timeline Ventures as a partner in the venture capital partnership. In 2007, Chowfla became the chief strategy officer and executive vice president of the Mobile Services and Global Market Units of Comviva Technologies, a leading Indian telecommunications software company. Chowfla joined GMAC during a period of disruption in the organization and industry. During the last three years of his tenure, he helped to stabilize the candidate pipeline, renewed GMAT exam growth, diversified GMAC's footprint, and ensured a strong financial foundation to enable future investment.

