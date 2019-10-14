Poets&Quants TM Ranks the Best Online MBA Programs in 3rd Annual Ranking

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, has unveiled its 2020 ranking of The Best Online MBA Programs. Topping this year's list as the #1 online business school in the country is Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business Online MBA.



"This third annual ranking is a tighter, more competitive grouping than we have seen," said Nathan Allen, Poets&Quants special projects editor. "The result is a dynamically changing landscape of the top programs as we see innovation, pricing, and customization all factor in to the quality of a program."



This ranking is a central feature of Poets&Quants' comprehensive Online MBA Hub. A one-of-a-kind resource, the Online MBA Hub offers advice, rankings analysis, a searchable, in-depth directory of school profiles, and other tools to help prospective students navigate the complex online MBA landscape.



The top 10 online business school programs are:



Carnegie Mellon University (Tepper) Indiana University (Kelley) University of Southern California ( Marshall ) Lehigh University University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler) University of Massachusetts (Isenberg) Worcester Polytechnic Institute (Foisie) Auburn University (Harbert) University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rochester Institute of Technology ( Saunders )



Poets&Quants based its rankings on three core dimensions of the programs:



The quality of the incoming students An assessment by graduates of the MBA experience, both the academic and the extracurricular activities The career outcomes of a program's graduates



Methodology:

Data for the third annual Poets&Quants ranking of online MBA programs was gathered from both school and alumni surveys. The school survey asked for a wide variety of data points, from admission standards to global immersion trips. The alumni survey sought recent graduates' impressions on a range of topics, as well as whether the program fulfilled their expectations and whether they would recommend it to others. Alumni were surveyed between June and September of this year. In all, 8,381 alumni received the survey and 1,583 responded, for a total response rate of about 19%.



Visit https://bit.ly/31Zs1N0 to learn more about the 2020 Rankings, the methodology and to locate a specific school.



About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

