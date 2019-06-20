Poets&QuantsTM Announces Inaugural MBA Entrepreneurship Rankings in Exclusive Partnership with Inc. Magazine

OAKLAND, Calif., June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants, the definitive online publication for business education news, today announces the development and Q3 release of a new ranking of the best graduate entrepreneurship programs in the world. For this new ranking and editorial feature, Poets&Quants has entered into an editorial and marketing partnership with Inc. Magazine, the only publication written for and about startups and business owners.

The ranking, developed by the Poets&Quants editorial team, will be released on both the Inc. platform and the Poets&Quants platform simultaneously on October 29, 2019, with the November 2019 issue of Inc. Magazine.

Criteria used to determine rank will include factors like the number of entrepreneurship classes offered, amount of school-based funding available, the percentage of students that have launched a start-up, and more. The full methodology and weighting system will be published with the release of the official ranking.

"Inc. Magazine and Poets&Quants launching this together is a natural publishing partnership of business and education from the two top content providers in these categories," said Sat Sharma, publisher at Poets&Quants. "The resulting ranking of the top MBA Entrepreneurship programs will have unique and unmatched credibility with these premier brands."

In addition to the ranking, the feature will also include in-depth profiles of selected start-ups that were incubated in school, demonstrating the value of an MBA for budding entrepreneurs.

About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, searchable directories and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of Advertising Age's "A-List" in January 2015, and a National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012, Inc. has a monthly audience reach that's grown from two million in 2010 to more than 20 million today. For more information, visit Inc.com.

SOURCE Poets&Quants