Poets&QuantsTM Announces Inaugural MBA Summit with the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan

The live and live-streaming program will be hosted by John A. Byrne, Poets&Quants founder and editor-in-chief, and will include admissions directors from Michigan Ross, Berkeley Haas, and Yale School of Management, executives from top recruiters at Google, McKinsey, and Amazon, and MBA program graduates. The event, held at the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, will feature three distinct panels that will address key questions from MBA candidates.



"This is truly a unique event that is designed to give MBA prospects a window into the whole MBA experience," Byrne says. "Over the course of three panels, students and alumni will get the inside scoop on finding the right MBA program, the application process, and finally what the top recruiters look for in an MBA — all streamed live to the Poets&Quants homepage and website."



The MBA Summit invites student prospects to attend the event live in Ann Arbor, on campus with limited seating, or register to view the livestream on May 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. ET. Visit https://poetsandquants.com/calendar/2018-mba-summit/ to register for the MBA Summit and learn more about the event.



About Poets&Quants:

Poets&Quants is the leading resource for complete coverage of graduate business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, two searchable directories, and events, empowering our community with information needed to make decisions along their journey from pre- to post-MBA.



About Michigan Ross

The Stephen M. Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan is a vibrant and distinctive learning community grounded in the principle that business can be an extraordinary vehicle for positive change in today's dynamic global economy. The Ross School of Business' mission is to develop leaders who make a positive difference in the world. Through thought and action, members of the Ross community drive change and innovation that improves business and society.



Ross is consistently ranked among the world's leading business schools. Academic degree programs include the BBA, MBA, Part-time MBA (Evening and Weekend formats), Executive MBA, Global MBA, Master of Accounting, Master of Supply Chain Management, Master of Management, and PhD. In addition, the school delivers open-enrollment and custom executive education programs targeting general management, leadership development, and strategic human resource management.

