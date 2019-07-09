Poets&QuantsTM For Executives Launches Regional Hub for the New York Metro Region

NEW YORK, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants For Executives, the premier online publication for Executive MBA (EMBA) news, is pleased to announce the launch of a complete EMBA resource for the New York market at execmba-nyc.com.

The NY Metro EMBA hub addresses the localized need for trusted and in-depth articles and resources for people looking to get an Executive MBA specifically in this area. It will include in-depth reporting and articles on format, rankings, and program options; detailed school profiles; student interviews; and much more.

"This hub is a comprehensive resource for students interested in getting their MBA, without quitting their job, in the New York Metro Area," Poets&Quants For Executives founder and editor-in-chief John Byrne says. "From private to public universities, including two Ivies — Columbia and Cornell — in Manhattan alone, the choices are staggering."

Poet&Quants For Executives plans to launch other regional hubs for Executive MBA programs in the coming months, including Washington, D.C., Chicago, and San Francisco, bringing localized, in-depth coverage to each area.

About Poets&Quants For Executives:

Poets&Quants For Executives is the leading resource for complete coverage of Executive MBA programs. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including consolidated B-school rankings, news and in-depth features, videos, and podcasts, empowering our community with relevant information needed to make decisions along their journey to an Executive MBA.

