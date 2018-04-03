Poets&QuantsTM for Undergrads Announces the Best & Brightest Business Majors - Class of 2018

OAKLAND, Calif., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Poets&Quants for Undergrads, the definitive online publication of business education news for college-bound business majors, parents and high school counselors, released the annual Best & Brightest Business Majors - Class of 2018. These extraordinary students have already landed highly coveted jobs at many of the most admired companies, including Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Tesla, McKinsey and JP Morgan Chase.
This highly anticipated annual feature highlights notable seniors from the top 50 business schools that were nominated by their school. Poets&Quants prompted schools to identify two students that exemplify the culture of their program and curriculum with criteria that includes "academic excellence, extracurricular leadership, personal character, innate potential, a striking personal narrative, and overall impact on the program."
"The landscape of the business major has evolved a great deal over the years," said Jeff Schmitt, Staff Writer, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "Rather than focusing on the trappings of financial success, this years' graduating students are more concerned with impact and social change. The shifting priorities of the next generation of business leaders from the top business schools may result in greater changes for business down the road. We are thrilled to profile these students."
The Poets&Quants for Undergrads Best & the Brightest represent the following top business schools:
- Babson College
- Boston University
- Bowling Green
- Brigham Young
- Carnegie Mellon
- College of New Jersey
- Cornell
- Elon
- Emory
- University of Florida
- Fordham
- Georgetown
- University of Georgia
- University of Illinois
- Indiana University
- Lehigh University
- University of Maryland
- University of Michigan
- Michigan State
- University of Minnesota
- University of North Carolina
- Northeastern University
- University of Notre Dame
- New York University
- Ohio State
- Penn State
- University of Richmond
- Rutgers
- Syracuse
- University of Texas
- Texas A&M
- Texas Christian University
- U.C. Berkeley
- USC
- Villanova
- University of Virginia
- University of Washington
- Washington University
- Wharton
Visit https://poetsandquantsforundergrads.com/2018/04/02/the-best-brightest-business-majors-class-of-2018/ to learn more.
About Poets&Quants for Undergrads:
Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the leading resource for complete coverage of college-bound business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: a proprietary ranking of the best undergraduate business schools, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, empowering our community of students, parents and guidance counselors with information needed to make decisions along their journey to college as a business major.
