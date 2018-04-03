Poets&QuantsTM for Undergrads Announces the Best & Brightest Business Majors - Class of 2018

This highly anticipated annual feature highlights notable seniors from the top 50 business schools that were nominated by their school. Poets&Quants prompted schools to identify two students that exemplify the culture of their program and curriculum with criteria that includes "academic excellence, extracurricular leadership, personal character, innate potential, a striking personal narrative, and overall impact on the program."

"The landscape of the business major has evolved a great deal over the years," said Jeff Schmitt, Staff Writer, Poets&Quants for Undergrads. "Rather than focusing on the trappings of financial success, this years' graduating students are more concerned with impact and social change. The shifting priorities of the next generation of business leaders from the top business schools may result in greater changes for business down the road. We are thrilled to profile these students."

The Poets&Quants for Undergrads Best & the Brightest represent the following top business schools:

Babson College

Boston University

Bowling Green

Brigham Young

Carnegie Mellon

College of New Jersey

Cornell

Elon

Emory

University of Florida

Fordham

Georgetown

University of Georgia

University of Illinois

Indiana University

Lehigh University

University of Maryland

University of Michigan

Michigan State

University of Minnesota

University of North Carolina

Northeastern University

University of Notre Dame

New York University

Ohio State

Penn State

University of Richmond

Rutgers

Syracuse

University of Texas

Texas A&M

Texas Christian University

U.C. Berkeley

USC

Villanova

University of Virginia

University of Washington

Washington University

Wharton

Visit https://poetsandquantsforundergrads.com/2018/04/02/the-best-brightest-business-majors-class-of-2018/ to learn more.

About Poets&Quants for Undergrads:

Poets&Quants for Undergrads is the leading resource for complete coverage of college-bound business education. We feature multiple tools and authoritative content, including: a proprietary ranking of the best undergraduate business schools, news and in-depth features, videos, podcasts, empowering our community of students, parents and guidance counselors with information needed to make decisions along their journey to college as a business major.

