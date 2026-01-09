POINT BLANK TEQUILA EARNS TOP HONORS AT PR%F AWARDS

FORT WORTH, Texas, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Blank Tequila — a new, 100 percent additive-free tequila that just hit North Texas liquor stores — recently took top honors at the 2025 PR%F Awards in Las Vegas, one of the beverage industry's premier competitions.

All three expressions, Añejo, Blanco, and Reposado, won medals for both taste and bottle design — an achievement that underscores Point Blank's commitment to authenticity, craftsmanship, and sustainability.

Point Blank Tequila took top honors at the 2025 PR%F Awards.

"Point Blank has arrived," said Andrew Summersett, co-founder of Point Blank Tequila. "Winning across-the-board medals, right as we hit the market, is validation that Point Blank is not just another tequila on the shelf.

"This is tequila made the honest way, the hard way. No additives. No shortcuts. No nonsense. It's for discerning tequila drinkers who know the difference between ordinary and extraordinary."

Point Blank Añejo received a Double Gold medal with a score of 98, out of 100, in the Tasting Competition and secured another Double Gold in the Design Competition — an honor reserved for spirits that exceed industry standards in both flavor and presentation.

Blanco and Reposado followed suit, with Blanco earning a Gold medal in Tasting and Silver in Design, while Reposado claimed Silver in Tasting and Gold in Design.

Unlike traditional competitions, the PR%F Awards are judged exclusively by real-world buyers — decision-makers from major retailers, distributors, and hospitality groups — through a two-part process: first, a double-blind tasting; then, a second round where judges see the bottle, read the ingredients, and evaluate the full presentation, from label and logo to design and shelf appeal.

Each spirit is scored on its own merit using a 100-point system, making Point Blank's showing a strong vote of confidence from the people who actually decide what ends up in bars, stores, and hands across the country. That includes recognition for the design of Point Blank's bottle, inspired by the pachita — an old-school Mexican bottle once carried in saddlebags and satchels.

"The Point Blank bottle is slim and shaped like a flask," Summersett said. "It's easy to hold, effortless to pour, and impossible to miss. I like to say that Point Blank Tequila is everything you need and nothing you don't."

All three of Point Blank's expressions — Blanco, Reposado, and Anejo — are crafted from mountain-grown Blue Weber agave in San Juanito de Escobedo, Jalisco, the birthplace of tequila.

Each agave plant is grown organically at Destiladora Agave Azul, a family-owned plantation and distillery that blends generations of tradition with innovative sustainability. The agave is hand-harvested at peak maturity, slow-roasted in traditional ovens, naturally fermented, and double-distilled for absolute purity.

Each step of the process is overseen by Zandra Gómez Santiago, Point Blank's award-winning master distiller and a trailblazer in the male-dominated tequila industry. She ensures that every bottle meets the highest standards of excellence.

"When you taste Point Blank tequila, you are experiencing tequila in its purest, most honest form," Summersett said. "We've made zero compromises. It's unapologetically authentic."

Point Blank is also committed to eco-conscious tequila production. Piña waste is composted and returned to the fields, closing the agricultural loop. Bottles are made from 100% recycled glass, labels from agave fiber, and closures from recycled metal — proof that sustainability and sophistication can exist in the same bottle.

Over the holidays, Point Blank began rolling out to North Texas retailers, with initial placement in select liquor stores in Fort Worth, Dallas, Weatherford, and the surrounding areas. It can also be ordered online directly from Point Blank Tequila at pointblankmarket.com/collections/all .

While Point Blank Tequila is being distributed first in North Texas — Summersett lives in Aledo, outside of Fort Worth — the brand will expand across the state and the southwest in the near future.

Even though it's new to the market, Point Blank already has a robust multimedia presence, including a high-impact website, engaging social media, and exclusive merch that reflects its spirit.

"We didn't start Point Blank to blend in," Summersett said. "We set out to create something bold — a tequila that can stand toe-to-toe with anything on the shelf. It sets the standard for what tequila should be. It's truth in a bottle."

To learn more about Point Blank Tequila, visit: pointblanktequila.com . Follow @pointblanktequila .

