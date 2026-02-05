FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Blank Tequila — the unapologetic, 100 percent additive-free tequila crafted for those who demand authenticity — is now available in Total Wine & More stores throughout Texas.

Point Blank Tequila can be found on the shelves of 23 Total Wine stores, making its three expressions more accessible to discerning tequila lovers across the Lone Star State. It can also be ordered online directly from Point Blank Tequila at pointblanktequila.com and is available at select liquor stores in North Texas.

Point Blank Tequila Lands in Total Wine Stores Across Texas

The arrival of Point Blank in Total Wine — one of the nation's most respected premium spirits retailers — marks a major milestone for this new tequila, which has been earning growing acclaim from connoisseurs, musicians, and celebrities. Recently, it earned top honors at the 2025 PR%F Awards in Las Vegas, one of the beverage industry's premier competitions.

"It's extremely rewarding to see Point Blank Tequila on store shelves and in the hands of people who truly care about what's in their glass," said Andrew Summersett, co-founder of Point Blank Tequila. "Partnering with Total Wine is more than a milestone — it's a launchpad for what's next. We're bringing world-class, additive-free tequila to a wider audience without compromising a single drop of what makes it so special."

Point Blank Tequila offers three expressions — Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo — each a pure spirit crafted from mountain-grown Blue Weber Agave in San Juanito de Escobedo, Jalisco.

Each agave plant is grown organically at Destiladora Agave Azul, a family-owned plantation and distillery. The agave is hand-harvested at peak maturity by skilled jimadores, slow-roasted in traditional brick ovens, naturally fermented, and double-distilled for absolute purity.

Each step of the process is overseen by Zandra Gómez Santiago, Point Blank's award-winning female master distiller and a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry. She ensures that every bottle meets the highest standards of excellence.

"Point Blank Tequila is more than a spirit — it's a statement," Summersett said. "It's proof that real tequila still matters. When you craft with authenticity and integrity, and refuse to cut corners, the results speak for themselves. We stand behind every bottle."

Point Blank is also committed to eco-conscious tequila production. Piña waste is composted and returned to the fields, creating a closed-loop agricultural system. Bottles are crafted from 100% recycled glass, labels from agave fiber, and closures from recycled metal — proving that sustainability and sophistication can live in the same bottle.

While Point Blank Tequila is being distributed first in Texas, the brand will expand in the Southwest in the near future.

"Texas, my home state, is just the start," Summersett said. "We created Point Blank to offer something honest — and people are responding. They're tired of the hype, the additives, the empty claims. What they want is something real. Point Blank delivers."

Learn more at pointblanktequila.com . Follow @pointblanktequila.

