Point Blank Tequila Lands in Total Wine Stores Across Texas

Feb 05, 2026, 13:48 ET
FORT WORTH, Texas, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Blank Tequila — the unapologetic, 100 percent additive-free tequila crafted for those who demand authenticity — is now available in Total Wine & More stores throughout Texas.
Point Blank Tequila can be found on the shelves of 23 Total Wine stores, making its three expressions more accessible to discerning tequila lovers across the Lone Star State. It can also be ordered online directly from Point Blank Tequila at pointblanktequila.com and is available at select liquor stores in North Texas.
The arrival of Point Blank in Total Wine — one of the nation's most respected premium spirits retailers — marks a major milestone for this new tequila, which has been earning growing acclaim from connoisseurs, musicians, and celebrities. Recently, it earned top honors at the 2025 PR%F Awards in Las Vegas, one of the beverage industry's premier competitions.
"It's extremely rewarding to see Point Blank Tequila on store shelves and in the hands of people who truly care about what's in their glass," said Andrew Summersett, co-founder of Point Blank Tequila. "Partnering with Total Wine is more than a milestone — it's a launchpad for what's next. We're bringing world-class, additive-free tequila to a wider audience without compromising a single drop of what makes it so special."
Point Blank Tequila offers three expressions — Blanco, Reposado, and Añejo — each a pure spirit crafted from mountain-grown Blue Weber Agave in San Juanito de Escobedo, Jalisco.
Each agave plant is grown organically at Destiladora Agave Azul, a family-owned plantation and distillery. The agave is hand-harvested at peak maturity by skilled jimadores, slow-roasted in traditional brick ovens, naturally fermented, and double-distilled for absolute purity.
Each step of the process is overseen by Zandra Gómez Santiago, Point Blank's award-winning female master distiller and a trailblazer in a male-dominated industry. She ensures that every bottle meets the highest standards of excellence.
"Point Blank Tequila is more than a spirit — it's a statement," Summersett said. "It's proof that real tequila still matters. When you craft with authenticity and integrity, and refuse to cut corners, the results speak for themselves. We stand behind every bottle."
Point Blank is also committed to eco-conscious tequila production. Piña waste is composted and returned to the fields, creating a closed-loop agricultural system. Bottles are crafted from 100% recycled glass, labels from agave fiber, and closures from recycled metal — proving that sustainability and sophistication can live in the same bottle.
While Point Blank Tequila is being distributed first in Texas, the brand will expand in the Southwest in the near future.
"Texas, my home state, is just the start," Summersett said. "We created Point Blank to offer something honest — and people are responding. They're tired of the hype, the additives, the empty claims. What they want is something real. Point Blank delivers."
Total Wine & More Stores Carrying Point Blank Tequila
- Arlington, 981 W Interstate 20, Arlington, TX 76017
- Austin, 1201 Barbara Jordan Blvd, Suite 900, Austin, TX 78723
- Austin, 10001 Research Blvd, Suite 300, Austin, TX 78759
- Cedar Hill, 428 E FM 1382, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
- Cedar Park, 11066 Pecan Park Blvd, Suite 117, Cedar Park, TX 78613
- Dallas, 3810 Congress Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
- Fort Worth, 5200 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX 76132
- Friendswood, 18740 Gulf Freeway, Friendswood, TX 77546
- Houston, 7055 Hwy 6 N, Houston, TX 77095
- Houston, 5016 San Felipe St, Houston, TX 77056
- Houston, 12516 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024
- Houston, 2617 W. Holcombe Blvd, Houston, TX 77025
- Houston, 7640 Cypress Creek Parkway, Houston 77070
- Houston, 2857 Katy Freeway, Suite 100, Houston, TX 77007
- Humble, 9805 FM 1960 Bypass Road West, Humble, TX 77338
- Pearland, 10322 Broadway St., Pearland, TX 77584
- Richmond, 5472 W Grand Pkwy South, Richmond, TX 77406
- San Antonio, 125 NW Loop 410, Ste. 260, San Antonio, TX 78216
- San Antonio, 17530 La Cantera Pkwy Ste. 103, San Antonio, TX 78257
- Selma, 8356 Agora Parkway, Selma, TX 78154
- Sugar Land, 16762-B Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, TX 77479
- Sunset Valley, 5601 Brodie Lane, Suite 800, Sunset Valley, TX 78745
- The Woodlands, 1900 Lake Woodlands Drive, Suite 900, Woodlands, TX 77380
Other Texas Retailers Carrying Point Blank Tequila
- Fort Liquor, 1101 W. 10th Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102
- Gina's Liquor, 13900 Highway 377 South, Fort Worth, TX 76126
- Jack Starr Cut Rate Liquor, 3725 E. Belknap Street, Fort Worth, TX 76111
- Northside Liquor Beer & Wine, 301 W. Northside Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76164
- Orale Liquor Store, 9702 Brockbank Drive, Suite 120, Dallas, TX 75220
- The Cellar East, 4514 Highway 180 E, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
- The Cellar Fine Beverages, 2805 Highway 180 W, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
- Twisted Snifter, 111 N. Main Street, Weatherford, TX 76086
- Uptown Liquors, 3128 McKinney Avenue, Suite D, Dallas, TX 75204
- Apes Liquor, 1228 Ranger Highway, Suite 200, Weatherford, TX 76086
- Crazy Liquors, 902 N. Oak Avenue, Suite B, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
- Discount Liquor, 2321 S. Oak Avenue, Mineral Wells, TX 76067
- Sigels Wine & Spirits, 4015 E. Loop 820 S, Fort Worth, TX 76119
- The Spirits of Granbury, 840 Highway 377 East, Granbury, TX 76048
- Brock Liquor, 421 FM 1189, Suite 7, Brock, TX 76087
- B&C North 40 Liquor, 605 FM 2353 North, Suite B, Graford, TX 76449
- Bootlegger Liquor, 4208 Fallcreek Hwy, Acton TX 76049
- JC's Liquor, 3130 Fallcreek Hwy, Granbury, TX 76049
- Liquor Library, 7433 Oakmont Blvd., Fort Worth, TX 76132
