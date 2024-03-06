Point Foundation Expands Board Leadership

LOS ANGELES, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Foundation proudly announces the addition of three new leaders to its Board of Directors, enhancing the organization's capacity to support LGBTQ students in a time of urgent need.

These new board members bring invaluable expertise and passion to Point Foundation's mission of empowering LGBTQ students to achieve their full potential. Their dedication will further strengthen Point's efforts to provide scholarships, mentorship, and leadership development to LGBTQ+ youth across the nation.

Michael Matthews is the chief diversity and corporate responsibility officer of Synchrony, one of the nation's premier consumer financial services companies. Michael has over 25 years of HR experience, 20+ with Synchrony/General Electric where he has had HR ownership of various parts of the company throughout his tenure. Michael is a passionate advocate for creating a culture of inclusivity and authenticity.

Calen Ouellette serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Clark College Foundation (CCF), an independent nonprofit that assists Clark College in Vancouver, Washington through philanthropy. Calen possesses a wealth of experience with over 17 years in senior leadership and development roles.

Melisse Shaban is an experienced founder, strategist, and marketer of innovative retail concepts, primarily in the health and beauty industry. She has more than 25 years of experience in consumer applications, with demonstrated expertise in skin care, hair care, retail operations, and molding medical service concepts into viable consumer brands. She also has extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Michael, Calen, and Melisse to Point Foundation's Board of Directors," said Jorge Valencia, executive director and CEO of Point Foundation. "Their backgrounds and commitment to supporting diverse communities of LGBTQ students will greatly enrich our organization as we continue to support and uplift LGBTQ scholars."

About Point Foundation:

Point Foundation is the nation's largest scholarship-granting organization for LGBTQ students. Since 2001, Point has invested over $30 million in the education and support of Point Scholars, promoting change through scholarship, mentorship, leadership development, and community support.

