Point of Care Diagnostics Market size to record USD 14.65 billion growth from 2023-2027, Shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of care diagnostics market size is estimated to grow by USD 14.65 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of over 10.65% during the forecast period.

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Shift from conventional testing methods to rapid diagnostics:

Rapid diagnostics, through tests like RDTs, offer swift results for blood samples, aiding primary and emergency medical screening. POC testing, once confined to labs, now occurs in primary care settings, delivering results within two hours. Malaria diagnosis, particularly challenging in many countries, benefits greatly from RDTs, especially in identifying asymptomatic cases with low infection levels.



This swift detection facilitates timely treatment decisions. Additionally, RDTs play a pivotal role in malaria elimination strategies, prompting their adoption by various nations. As demand for POC diagnostic equipment supporting rapid diagnostics rises, market growth is anticipated in the forecast period.

Major Challenges:

Product recalls



Product recalls negatively impact a company's revenue and growth prospects by undermining consumer confidence and brand image. This, in turn, affects sales and operations, requiring detailed investigations. Notably, the FDA recalls products posing health risks or causing injuries. In March 2020 , the iChemVELOCITY Urine Chemistry System by Beckman Coulter Inc. was recalled due to an electrical short risk in the SATA power adapter cable.

Beckman Coulter issued an Urgent Medical Device Alert to prevent potential risks. Similarly, in January 2020 , Abbott Laboratories recalled the i-STAT CHEM8+ cartridges due to a marketing application issue. This affected their use for quantitative blood measurements. Abbott Laboratories notified customers via emails, letters, and sales representative visits, instructing them to discontinue use and switch to alternate methods.

These recalls are expected to cause significant losses for vendors and hinder the growth of the global point of care diagnostics market.

Analyst Review

The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market is witnessing significant growth, driven by advancements in mobile diagnostic devices and genetic disorder testing. Unitaid's initiatives are fostering innovation in prenatal testing and improving diagnostics for congenital heart defects and birth defects. The market also sees a rising demand for diagnostics devices targeting breast and ovarian cancers, aging-related conditions, and infectious diseases like influenza, HIV, and tuberculosis.

Regulatory standards such as CLIA are ensuring quality in healthcare decentralization efforts. Glucose monitoring, pregnancy testing, and urinalysis kits are gaining traction, alongside developments in hematology and cardiometabolic monitoring kits. Organizations like the World Hepatitis Alliance and Creative Biolabs are contributing to the expansion of lab-on-a-chip platforms and wearable technology, enhancing accessibility and efficiency in diagnostics.

Market Overview

The Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market is witnessing notable growth across various segments such as obesity, diabetes, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Unitaid, Huwel Lifesciences, and Werfen are key players offering novel products like RT PCR machines and coagulation monitoring devices. Clinics, hospitals, and home care settings are adopting these technologies to cater to increasing patient needs, despite reimbursement cuts.

Regulatory approval processes remain crucial for ensuring the safety and efficacy of tuberculosis, HIV-AIDS, and infectious disease testing kits. Moreover, there's a rising demand for smartphone-based technology in self-testing for chronic diseases like diabetes, as highlighted in the IDF Diabetes Atlas. Emerging trends such as nanotechnology and Anavasi Diagnostics are shaping the landscape of POC diagnostics, facilitating quicker and more accessible testing methods.

With a focus on user-friendly devices like glucose monitoring kits and lateral flow assays, the healthcare system is evolving to provide efficient and reliable diagnostic solutions.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Product

Hematology Diagnostics



Infectious Disease Diagnostics



Rapid Cardiovascular Diagnostics



Rapid Coagulation Diagnostics



Others

End-user

Hospitals And Clinics



Homecare Settings



Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

