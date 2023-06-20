Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market to Reach $4.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 4.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The global point-of-care glucose testing market is driven by an increase in diabetes incidence rates, a rise in the geriatric population, technological advancements in diabetes monitoring devices, and an increased prevalence of diabetes risk factors.

PORTLAND, Ore., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, "Point-of-Care Glucose Testing Market by Product Type (Lancing Devices and Strips, Blood-Glucose Meter), by Application (Type-1 Diabetes and Type-2 Diabetes), by End Users (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Care Settings, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." According to the report, the global point-of-care glucose testing market was valued at $3.0 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $4.8 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Sample Copy- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10820

Prime Determinants of Growth:

The global point-of-care glucose testing market is driven by an increase in diabetes incidence rates, a rise in the geriatric population, technological advancements in diabetes monitoring devices, and an increased prevalence of diabetes risk factors. However, the accuracy concerns of glucose testing meter are expected to hamper the point-of-care glucose testing market's growth. On the contrary, the surge in healthcare expenditure and rise in the number of adoptions of key strategies by key players are expected to create immense opportunities for the expansion of the global market in the future.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $3.0 Billion Market Size in 2032 $4.8 Billion CAGR 4.8 % No. of Pages in Report 408 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region Drivers An increase in diabetes incidence rates A rise in the geriatric population Technological advancement in diabetic monitoring devices An increased prevalence of diabetes risk factor Opportunities Increase in awareness for glucose monitoring devices Untapped market opportunities in the developing regions Restraints Inaccurate results

COVID-19 Scenario:

The global point-of-care glucose testing market had a positive impact during the pandemic, owing to the rise in cases of diabetes and the surge in demand for self-monitoring glucose testing devices.

Moreover, diabetic patients are more vulnerable to the COVID-19 infection. This led to an increased demand for point-of-care glucose testing devices in hospitals and other healthcare facilities for close monitoring and optimal management of diabetes.

Procure Complete Report at 20% Discount (408 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/point-of-care-glucose-testing-market

The lancing devices and strips segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period:

Based on product type, the lancing devices and strips segment held the largest market share in 2022, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global point-of-care glucose testing market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is due to an increase in type 1 and type 2 diabetes prevalence, which enables patients to monitor and manage their blood glucose levels, has contributed to an increase in risk factors for developing diabetes. However, the blood-glucose meter segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.4% from 2023 to 2032, owing to a rise in cases of diabetes and a rise in awareness regarding the diagnosis of diabetes.

The type-2 diabetes segment is expected to lead the trail by 2032:

Based on application, the type-2 diabetes segment held the major share in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global point-of-care glucose testing market revenue, and is expected to lead the trail by 2032. owing to the higher prevalence of type-2 diabetes, the increase in awareness regarding physical health, and the rise in diabetes diagnoses. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 4.9% from 2023 to 2032, owing to the rise in prevalence of type-1 diabetes and the growth in the geriatric population suffering from diabetes.

The home care settings segment to rule the roost by 2032:

Based on end user, the home care settings segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than half of the global point-of-care glucose testing market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. The same segment would also exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Due to the rise in the geriatric population who require medical care in their home, and the rise in awareness among people regarding the use of point-of-care glucose testing devices at home.

For Purchase Inquiry- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10820

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032:

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global point-of-care glucose testing market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in the geriatric population that is suffering from diabetes, the strong presence of key players, and the availability of an advanced healthcare system & modern medical technologies. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032. owing to the presence of a diabetes patient population, a rise in demand for point-of-care glucose testing devices due to the high population base, and an increase in public-private investments for unmet medical needs.

Leading Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

ACON Laboratories Inc.,

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nipro

Nova Biomedical

Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC (Lifescan, Inc.)

Prodigy Diabetes Care, LLC

Trividia Health, Inc.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global point-of-care glucose testing market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Cosmetic Dentistry Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Veterinary Anesthesia Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Iodine Deficiency Drug Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Healthcare Facility Management Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model):

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research