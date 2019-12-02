Point of Care (POC) Diagnostics Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Report 2019-2024: Sepsis Biomarkers, Stroke Markers, Thyroid Testing, DNA Testing, Endocrine Testing

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Point of Care Diagnostics Market by Product (Glucose, Infectious Disease (Hepatitis C, Influenza, Respiratory), Coagulation), Platform (Microfluidics, Immunoassays), Mode (Prescription & OTC), End-User (Hospitals, Home Care) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 46.7 billion by 2024 from USD 28.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4%



Factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases in developing countries, increasing incidence of target conditions, and increasing inclination toward home healthcare across the globe are driving the market for point-of-care diagnostics. However, product recalls, a lack of alignment with test results obtained from laboratories, stringent & time-consuming approval policies, and a reluctance to change existing diagnostic practices are expected to restrain market growth.



The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to command the largest share of the POC diagnostics market in 2019



Based on product, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring, infectious disease testing, cardiometabolic monitoring, coagulation monitoring, hematology testing, urinalysis testing, cholesterol testing, drugs-of-abuse testing, tumor/cancer markers, pregnancy & fertility testing, fecal occult testing, and other POC products.

The glucose monitoring products segment is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2019. The increasing number of POC glucose monitoring devices, coupled with the growing prevalence of diabetes, is expected to drive the growth of the POC diagnostics market for glucose monitoring products in the coming years.



The microfluidics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate in the POC diagnostics market, by platform, during the forecast period



On the basis of platform, the point-of-care diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, dipsticks, microfluidics, molecular diagnostics, and immunoassays. The microfluidics segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Technological advancements and increasing initiatives by market players for developing novel microfluidics-based POC products are propelling the growth of the microfluidics market.



The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The point-of-care diagnostics market, by region, is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the growing initiatives by market players, increasing patient population base, and rising number of partnerships and joint ventures in this region.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 POC Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: POC Diagnostics Market

4.3 POC Diagnostics Market, By Product

4.4 POC Diagnostics Market, By Prescription Mode

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the POC Diagnostics Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 High Prevalence of Infectious Diseases in Developing Countries

5.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence of Target Conditions

5.2.1.3 Growing Government Support

5.2.1.4 Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Technicians

5.2.1.5 Rising Number of Clia-Waived POC Tests

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Pricing Pressure Owing to Reimbursement Cuts and Budget Constraints

5.2.2.2 Stringent and Time-Consuming Regulatory Policies

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.3.2 Healthcare Decentralization - Converting Lab Tests to POC Tests

5.2.3.3 Increasing Awareness Through Conferences and Events

5.2.3.4 POC Tests With Multiplexing Capabilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Alignment With Definitive Central Lab Methods

5.2.4.2 Inadequate Knowledge About the Use of POC Devices in Professional Settings

5.2.4.3 Reluctance to Change Existing Diagnostic Practices

5.2.4.4 High Cost of Devices

5.2.4.5 Product Recalls

5.2.5 Emerging Applications of Point-Of-Care Testing

5.2.5.1 Sepsis Biomarkers

5.2.5.2 Stroke Markers

5.2.5.3 Thyroid Testing

5.2.5.4 Dna Testing

5.2.5.5 Endocrine Testing



6 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Glucose Monitoring Products

6.2.1 Glucose Monitoring Products Account for the Largest Share of the POC Diagnostics Market

6.2.2 Strips

6.2.3 Meters

6.2.4 Lancets & Lancing Devices

6.3 Cardiometabolic Monitoring Products

6.3.1 Cardiac Marker Testing Products

6.3.1.1 Rising Government Initiatives for Cvd Research Will Contribute to Market Growth

6.3.2 Blood Gas/Electrolyte Testing Products

6.3.2.1 Technological Advancements in Blood Gas/Electrolytes Products Will Drive the Growth of This Market Segment

6.3.3 Hba1c Testing Products

6.3.3.1 Government Initiatives are Promoting the Regular Use of Hba1c Testing

6.4 Infectious Disease Testing Products

6.4.1 Influenza Testing Products

6.4.1.1 Rising Influenza Prevalence has Driven Demand for Market Products

6.4.2 Hiv Testing Products

6.4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Hiv to Drive Market Growth

6.4.3 Hepatitis C Testing Products

6.4.3.1 Central and East Asia are Among the Highly Affected Regions With Hepatitis C

6.4.4 Sexually Transmitted Disease Testing Products

6.4.4.1 Privacy and Confidentiality Issues are the Key Factors Leading to the Adoption of POC Std Testing Products

6.4.5 Healthcare-Associated Infection Testing Products

6.4.5.1 Rising Prevalence of Hais is the Key Factor Driving Market Growth

6.4.6 Respiratory Infection Testing Products

6.4.6.1 POCt Products for the Diagnosis of Respiratory Infections Offer Lower Sensitivity as Compared to Other Tests

6.4.7 Tropical Disease Testing Products

6.4.7.1 Increasing Government Funding for the Use of POC in Tropical Disease Testing Will Support Market Growth

6.4.8 Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

6.5 Coagulation Monitoring Products

6.5.1 Pt/Inr Testing Products

6.5.1.1 Pt/Inr is One of the Most Commonly Used Coagulation Monitoring Methods

6.5.2 Act/Aptt Testing Products

6.5.2.1 Rising Number of Patients Undergoing Angioplasty and Dialysis Globally are Driving Demand for Market Products

6.6 Pregnancy & Fertility Testing Products

6.6.1 Pregnancy Testing Products

6.6.1.1 Pregnancy Testing Will Account for A Larger Market Share Owing to the Rising Inclination Toward Home Testing

6.6.2 Fertility Testing Products

6.6.2.1 Increasing Awareness of Fertility Testing to Drive Market Growth

6.7 Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

6.7.1 Increasing Investments for Research Related to POC Cancer Testing are Driving Growth

6.8 Urinalysis Testing Products

6.8.1 Rising Prevalence of Urinary Tract Infections is Driving Market Growth

6.9 Cholesterol Testing Products

6.9.1 Rising Obesity Levels & Cardiovascular Disorder Incidence are the Key Factors Supporting Market Growth

6.1 Hematology Testing Products

6.10.1 Preference for Laboratory-Based Tests Among Users Will Impede Market Growth

6.11 Drugs-Of-Abuse Testing Products

6.11.1 Rising Consumption of Illicit Drugs has Boosted Demand for Testing

6.12 Fecal Occult Testing Products

6.12.1 Lack of Proper Training in the Use of Fecal Occult Testing Hampers Market Adoption

6.13 Other POC Products



7 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Platform

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Lateral Flow Assays

7.2.1 Technological Advancements and Increasing Adoption of Lfa are Supporting Market Growth

7.3 Dipsticks

7.3.1 Dipsticks Help in Routine Analysis of Several Medical Conditions

7.4 Microfluidics

7.4.1 Microfluidics is an Emerging Platform in POC Diagnostics

7.5 Molecular Diagnostics

7.5.1 Increasing Initiatives By Market Players for Developing POC Molecular Diagnostic Products to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Immunoassays

7.6.1 Rising Incidence of Cancer and Growing Awareness About Immunoassay Platforms to Support Market Growth



8 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Mode of Purchase

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Prescription-Based Products

8.2.1 Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Favorable Reimbursement Have Driven Market Growth

8.3 OTC Products

8.3.1 Rising Focus on Home Care is Expected to Boost Demand for OTC Testing in the Coming Years



9 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Professional Diagnostic Centers

9.2.1 Clinical Laboratories and Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings

9.2.1.1 Rapid Result Generation and Availability of Immediate Patient Care are the Major Factors Driving the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.3 Hospitals/Critical Care Centers

9.3.1 Hospitals are Among the Largest End Users of POC Diagnostics

9.4 Home Care Settings

9.4.1 Increasing Inclination Towards Home Healthcare is Driving the Growth of This End-User Segment

9.5 Research Laboratories

9.5.1 Development of Highly Specialized POC Tests and the Increasing Adoption of POCt Devices to Support the Growth of This Segment

9.6 Other End Users



10 Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 US Dominated the North American Market in 2019

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 Rising Government Initiatives to Support the Growth of the POC Diagnostics Market in Canada

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany Accounted for the Largest Share of the European Market

10.3.2 France

10.3.2.1 Growing Public-Private Collaborations for Product Development to Drive Market Growth

10.3.3 UK

10.3.3.1 Growing Awareness of the Benefits Offered By POC Diagnostics to Support Market Growth in the UK

10.3.4 Rest of Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.4.1 Japan

10.4.1.1 Japan Dominates the APAC POC Diagnostics Market

10.4.2 China

10.4.2.1 Rising Investments By Market Players and the Chinese Government to Drive the Growth of the POC Diagnostics Market in China

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 High Burden of Chronic Diseases to Support Market Growth

10.4.4 Rest of Asia Pacific

10.5 Rest of the World (RoW)

10.5.1 Latin America

10.5.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Drive the Adoption of POC Diagnostics

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer to Support Market Growth in the MEA



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Ranking of Players, 2018

11.3 Competitive Scenario

11.3.1 Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals

11.3.2 Agreements, Partnerships, and Collaborations

11.3.3 Acquisitions

11.4 Vendor Dive Overview

11.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

11.6 Vendor Dive

11.6.1 Visionary Leaders

11.6.2 Innovators

11.6.3 Dynamic Differentiators

11.6.4 Emerging Companies



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Abbott Laboratories

12.2 Becton, Dickinson, and Company (BD)

12.3 Chembio Diagnostics

12.4 Danaher Corporation

12.5 Johnson & Johnson

12.6 Roche Diagnostics (A Subsidiary of F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.)

12.7 Siemens Healthineers Group

12.8 EKF Diagnostics

12.9 Quidel

12.10 Trinity Biotech

12.11 Accubiotech

12.12 Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

12.13 Nova Biomedical

12.14 PTS Diagnostics (A Part of Sinocare Inc.)

12.15 Sekisui Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u94eo8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

