LONDON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of care Ultrasound Market size is expected to Reach USD 5089.2 Million by 2028, Registering to Accelerate at a 7.68% CAGR, According to the most recent study by Brandessence Market Research & Consulting Pvt ltd.

The Global Point of care Ultrasound Market size was Valued at USD 3031.8 Million in 2021. Increasing need for faster medical examination with a non-invasive way at the point of care is expected to derive the Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market

Point of care Ultrasound Market Scope of Report

Point of care ultrasound is a medical examination process that is performed by primary care physicians to determine unclear findings. It refers to the portable ultrasonography at a patient's bedside for the diagnostic and therapeutic processes. It can be applied in several clinical situations and used in an intensive care unit to monitor therapeutic conditions, in the emergency department to investigate the internal or external pathological findings. Point-of-care ultrasound can be utilized in physiological monitoring such as hemodynamic assessment, preload, cardiac function (LVF and RVF), afterload, and volume status. It has many potential advantages over traditional methods including improvement in patient outcome, costs, reducing mortality rate, and medical risk scenarios. Additionally, this ultrasonography provides physicians or clinicians real-time information to manage and treat properly injured patients in emergency, military medicine, and remote care facilities.

Point of care Ultrasound Key Players:

Analogic

Canon Medical Systems

Esaote

Fujifilm

B. Braun

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips

Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics

Siemens Healthcare

Samsung Electronics Toshiba

And More

Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market Segmentation:

By Type:

Diagnostic devices

Therapeutic devices

By Portability:

Bifurcated into trolley based devices

Handheld devices

By Application:

Emergency medicine

Cardiology

Obstetrics/gynecology (OB/GYN)

Urology

Other

By End-User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Maternity centers

Ambulatory surgical centers (ASCS)

Other

Increasing Demand for Receiving Bedside Physical Examination is Expected to Fuel the Growth of Global Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Market.

The major factors driving the adoption of point-of-care ultrasound include increasing demand for analyzing immediate bedside diagnostics information and increasing patient concerns regarding radiation protection. With the rapid introduction of portable and hand-carried systems, diagnostic ultrasound manufacturers increasingly recognize the significance of handheld units which allow the physicians or healthcare personnel to carry point-of-care ultrasound into any part of a hospital, physician's office or elsewhere. Test characteristics of physical point-of-care ultrasonography show 93% sensitivity and 96% specificity in Pleural fluid visualization finding.

Point-of-care ultrasound has become extremely common in emergency departments (EDs), perioperative care units & acute care floors in the hospital and in clinics, thus such type of devices are attaining huge attention from the emerging countries are some key driving factors contributing to the growth of this market. In addition, it has the capability to transform patient outcomes, improve procedural efficacy and decrease complications with limited pain which in turn increases the demand for point-of-care ultrasound products. However, regulatory policies from the emerging countries are setting the new rules regarding the use of point-of-care ultrasound and lack of skilled knowledge may hamper the growth of this market. Moreover, future research will continually examine the broad use of POC ultrasound in patient care and management provides lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Global Point-of-Care Ultrasound Market.

North America is accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care ultrasound market owing to healthcare industry have been significantly improving the speed and accuracy of diagnostic testing, specifically by using point of care testing to reduce the delay in this region. In addition, with changing landscape of healthcare industry in the U.S. American customers are receiving initial care and diagnostic testing in emergency departments through point-of-care ultrasound. In 2015, North America accounted for the largest share at 33.4% in medical diagnostic equipment market. Asia pacific is exhibited to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to increasing government initiatives to expand healthcare coverage and increasing private sector spending on handheld medical devices which can improve patient outcomes without relying on trips to the radiology unit.

On Special Requirement Point of care Ultrasound Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany , France , U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico , Colombia , Brazil , Argentina , Peru , Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia , UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

Frozen Potato Companies

