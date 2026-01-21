Point Quest Group Strengthens National Role as a Holistic Special Education Partner

ELK GROVE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This week, Point Quest Group , a national provider of special education services, training, and program management, looked back on a transformative 2025. While the organization operates at a national scale, its model is built on delivering highly customized, locally responsive solutions designed to meet the needs of every student it serves. Guided by a mission rooted in equity, accountability, and student-centered outcomes, the group's growth in the last year has helped advance that mission significantly. It establishes Point Quest Group's role as a comprehensive, holistic partner for school districts and charter schools nationwide facing severe staffing shortages, budget pressure, and increasingly complex student needs.

By year-end, the organization was operating across 19 states, supporting over 350 school districts and charter schools, serving more than 50,000 students, and employing a team of over 2,400 specialized professionals.

Point Quest Group's strategic focus was marked by a new brand identity and investments that offer stability and accountability to school partners.

"2025 was the year we fully realized our national mission," said Chris Miller, CEO of Point Quest Group. "Schools need systemic support, not just piecemeal solutions. We deliver that by integrating expert talent with specialized programs, training, and proprietary technology. This approach ensures we help districts solve complex problems, maintain compliance, and drive strong outcomes for students across the country."

Point Quest Group's growth was driven by a combination of strong organic expansion and targeted acquisitions, reflecting both the strength of its core model and a disciplined approach to scaling its impact:

LinkUp Teletherapy was acquired and became the company's proprietary, HIPAA-compliant virtual speech therapy platform, offering flexible, scalable support, and real-time administrative reporting.

was acquired and became the company's proprietary, HIPAA-compliant virtual speech therapy platform, offering flexible, scalable support, and real-time administrative reporting. The acquisition of Northern California Preparatory School (NCPS) expanded the therapeutic day school network to four dedicated campuses for high-acuity support.

expanded the therapeutic day school network to four dedicated campuses for high-acuity support. Boothby 's acquisition will help Point Quest Group support thousands of students across New England by delivering speech and occupational therapy, school psychology, AAC, vision and hearing services, counseling, and special education.

's acquisition will help Point Quest Group support thousands of students across New England by delivering speech and occupational therapy, school psychology, AAC, vision and hearing services, counseling, and special education. Key new hires across finance, operations, and talent acquisition established a robust national leadership structure.

across finance, operations, and talent acquisition established a robust national leadership structure. The implementation of new technology streamlined operations, including faster contracting, credentialing, and state-compliant documentation, reducing administrative friction for partners.

Looking ahead to 2026, Point Quest Group will continue to invest in deepening early intervention and mental health services, expanding its expert clinical bench across behavioral health, mental health, OT, PT, SLP, and teletherapy, and improving outcomes measurement and reporting for its school partners.

Point Quest Group is the premier national provider of special education services, training, and program management, partnering with more than 350 school districts and charter schools to support thousands of students from birth to 22 each year. Leveraging more than 30 years of educational experience, Point Quest Group brings national resources and expertise to address local challenges learning communities are facing every day. Through in-district staffing, therapeutic and non-public day school programs, and a family of specialized service companies, Point Quest Group delivers tailored educational, behavioral, and therapeutic support. With a nationwide team of highly trained professionals and four dedicated campuses, Point Quest Group helps students with unique needs thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. Built on strong relationships and a commitment to joyful, engaging learning, Point Quest Group is recognized for exceptional student outcomes, a supportive workplace culture, and meaningful community impact.

