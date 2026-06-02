Point Wild Acquires Funambol to Strengthen Cloud Infrastructure and Expand Telecom Partnerships

BOSTON, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Wild, a leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity, today announced the acquisition of Funambol, a provider of personal cloud solutions that enable secure storage, synchronization and management of digital content across devices.

Funambol's technology will be fully integrated into Lat61, Point Wild's AI-powered platform of configurable cybersecurity tools, which brings together the company's full portfolio of specialized cybersecurity solutions in a single, integrated system. By sharing insights, threat intelligence and product capabilities, Lat61 enables rapid, streamlined product delivery by connecting Point Wild's offerings to an API-enabled backend system that seamlessly integrates with partner ecosystems.

"By integrating Funambol into Lat61, we're expanding our security and identity protection suite into secure data ownership and control," said Neill Feather, Incoming CEO of Point Wild. "Beyond the addition of Funambol's strong, established partnership business, we're deepening our control over core infrastructure and unlocking new growth opportunities with our enterprise partners."

Funambol brings an established foothold in the global telecommunications market, including a long-standing relationship with one of the world's largest telecom providers. Its white-label architecture enables partners including telecommunications providers, financial institutions and digital platforms to embed secure cloud and data capabilities directly into their offerings, driving customer retention, engagement and long-term value.

The acquisition further advances Point Wild's strategy to expand its B2B and partner ecosystem, with plans to evolve Funambol's technology into a more flexible offering with broadened capabilities, powered by Lat61.

"We're thrilled to join Point Wild and build on the strong foundation we've already established together," said Amit Chawla, CEO of Funambol. "This next phase gives our team the opportunity to scale our technology further, reach new partners, and continue delivering secure, reliable cloud solutions to millions of users globally."

Funambol will continue to operate under its existing leadership, ensuring continuity for customers while benefiting from the scale, intelligence and automation of the Lat61 platform. To learn more, visit www.pointwild.com.

About Point Wild

Point Wild is a global leader in cybersecurity, protecting individuals and businesses from the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. At the core of our protection is Lat61, a modular, API-enabled platform that unifies our specialized security solutions—making it easier than ever to deploy powerful protection at scale. Powered by more than 20 years of expertise, our industry-leading brands deliver best-in-class security—from device protection and online privacy to identity theft prevention—to more than 25 million users worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pointwild.com.

Media Contact: Sydney (Shapiro) Harwood, [email protected]

SOURCE Point Wild