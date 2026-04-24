Point Wild Appoints Neill Feather Chief Executive Officer

Hari Ravichandran Transitions to Chairman

BOSTON, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Point Wild , a leading global provider of AI-powered cybersecurity, today announced the appointment of Neill Feather to Chief Executive Officer. Hari Ravichandran, who has served as CEO since founding the company, will transition to Chairman of the Board, where he will continue to support the company's long-term strategy and growth.

Feather, who previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer, has played a central role in shaping Point Wild's strategic direction, leading M&A and scaling operations across the company's portfolio. His appointment reflects a natural progression of leadership as the company enters its next phase of growth.

"Neill has played an instrumental role in establishing Point Wild as a global leader in cybersecurity and growing it into the AI-powered platform it is today," said Hari Ravichandran, Founder & incoming Chairman of Point Wild. "He brings a rare combination of operational rigor, strategic vision and deep industry expertise. I have full confidence in his leadership as the company continues to scale and capture the significant opportunity ahead."

Under Feather's leadership as President and COO, Point Wild has achieved significant growth and scale. The company is expected to generate more than $650 million in annual revenue, growing at more than 20 percent. Today, Point Wild has an enterprise value of $2 billion, reflecting the strength of its platform and continued momentum across its business.

Feather brings more than two decades of experience at the intersection of cybersecurity, SaaS and M&A. Prior to joining Point Wild, he was a founding member and CEO of SiteLock, where he scaled the company into the world's largest provider of website security solutions, protecting more than 16 million websites globally. Under his leadership, SiteLock expanded through product innovation, international growth and targeted acquisitions, culminating in a successful exit to private equity.

"It's an incredibly important moment for Point Wild as we scale our AI-platform and diversify our go to market strategy, and I'm excited to continue working closely with our teams driving that work," said Feather, incoming CEO of Point Wild. "We've built a strong foundation—now it's time to execute, deepening our capabilities and delivering long-term value for our customers, partners and investors."

As Chairman, Ravichandran will remain closely involved in guiding the company's strategic priorities and supporting its continued expansion.

About Point Wild

Point Wild is a global leader in cybersecurity, protecting individuals and businesses from the ever-evolving threats of the digital world. At the core of our protection is Lat61, a modular, API-enabled platform that unifies our specialized security solutions—making it easier than ever to deploy powerful protection at scale. Powered by more than 20 years of expertise, our industry-leading brands deliver best-in-class security—from device protection and online privacy to identity theft prevention—to more than 25 million users worldwide. To learn more, visit www.pointwild.com .

Media Contact: Sydney (Shapiro) Harwood, [email protected]

SOURCE Point Wild