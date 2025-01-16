POINT32HEALTH ANNOUNCED AS PRESENTING PARTNER OF BOSTON CELTICS SHAMROCK FOUNDATION'S CURBSIDE CARE PROGRAM

BOSTON, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boston Celtics announced today that Point32Health, the not-for-profit parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, will become the presenting partner of Curbside Care, a life-saving mobile maternal and infant health unit. Curbside Care treats more than 40 postpartum patients and their newborns each week in an effort to reduce the barriers to high-quality perinatal care for families in systemically marginalized communities throughout the city of Boston. The Curbside Care vehicle has made more than 1,900 visits directly to patients' homes since its inception.

Curbside Care provides patients with lactation support, screenings for material needs, screenings for postpartum depression, streamlined connection to primary care, and more.

This program is part of the Boston Celtics United for Social Justice initiative, the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation's (BCSF) $25-million, ten-year commitment to addressing racial injustice and social inequities in the Greater Boston area, with an emphasis on combating issues that impact Black and brown communities, including inequities in health care.

As part of its commitment to addressing health inequities throughout the region, Point32Health has established comprehensive programs and initiatives to directly address inequities in health care in Boston and throughout the New England region.

As part of this collaboration, Boston Medical Center and BCSF will display Point32Health's logo on the Curbside Care mobile healthcare unit. Point32Health's logo will also appear on all program marketing materials and any related content distributed on Celtics social media channels. Point32Health will also be integrated into a BCSF wellness event for parents and infants.

