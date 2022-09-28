Point32Health Announces Three Finalists in First Annual Innovation Challenge Symposium

CANTON, Mass., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced three finalists for its first annual Innovation Challenge Symposium this fall:

Freespira, Inc. , based in Kirkland, Washington , is the maker and provider of Freespira, the only medication-free, FDA cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder in just 28 days.

an supplier of pharmacy benefit optimization services, including the Smart RxAssist program, which reduces the financial burdens associated with high-cost infused medications by making them more affordable. Wider Circle [widercircle.com], based in Redwood City, California , works with health plans nationally to deliver unique hyper-local care programs and communities that connect neighbors for better health. The company's peer-based delivery network addresses health inequities while driving resilience, improving member experience, and reducing costs. Wider Circle offers its programs in several languages to underserved people in more than 320 communities nationwide.

Point32Health initiated this challenge to facilitate discovery, development, and implementation of innovative solutions that improve health care for its members and communities, increase affordability, and improve the overall healthcare experience.

"After a highly competitive application process, we believe we have selected three organizations that are at the forefront of health care and clinical innovation in our country," said Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS, executive vice president and chief medical officer. "As a leader in fostering relationships and working with businesses on ground-breaking therapeutic advances, we look forward to understanding their operating models and learning how they are working to improve the health and wellness of individuals across the country."

The Innovation Challenge Symposium is an opportunity for one or more of these companies to work with Point32Health on a pilot or program, funded by the insurer. Representatives from each company will attend the Symposium and present their industry innovations to the Point32Health leadership team at the company's headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts on October 12, 2022. For more information, visit: https://www.point32health.org/2022-innovation-challenge/. Any questions about the Symposium can be sent to: [email protected].

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an even-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members – no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health – and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

