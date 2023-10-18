Point32Health Announces Three Finalists in Second Annual Innovation Challenge

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced three finalists for its second annual Innovation Challenge this fall:

  • Cognoa [cognoa.com], based in Palo Alto, California, developed Canvas Dx, the first-and-only FDA-authorized autism diagnostic for children starting at 18 months. Using responsible AI [cognoa.com], Canvas Dx empowers more doctors to quickly, accurately, and fairly diagnose developmental risk, overcoming barriers of gender, race, and socioeconomics. Facilitating early diagnoses – in days, not years – Canvas Dx ensures more children receive life-changing early interventions.
  • Curio Digital Therapeutics, based in Princeton, NJ, pioneered a digital health platform for women. Curio-I™, is an AI-Analytics tool that predicts/stratifies pregnant women pre-delivery/third trimester at risk for depression. Mamalift™, FDA Class 1 software used by Moms: leveraging gamification/CBT and health coaches for management of anxiety, mood disorders and postpartum depression (PPD).
  • Movn Health, based in Irvine, California, is a leading telehealth provider for remote cardiac rehab and prevention. In partnership with health plans and providers, they close cardiovascular care gaps with an evidence-based approach. Research shows Movn members exercise more, adhere to medications, and experience lower blood pressure, depression, readmissions, and care costs.

Point32Health initiated this challenge to facilitate discovery, development, and implementation of innovative solutions that improve health care for its members and communities, increase affordability, and improve the overall healthcare experience.

"The three finalists for this year's Innovation Challenge are pushing boundaries within the health care industry and developing solutions that are already improving health outcomes," said Glenn Pomerantz, MD, JD, Point32Health chief medical officer. "At Point32Health, we take great pride at being a leader in collaborating with companies at the forefront of medicine. We look forward to hosting Cognoa, Curio Digital Therapeutics and Movn Health, and learning more about how they can help us improve the health and wellness of our members." 

The Innovation Challenge is an opportunity for one or more of these companies to work with Point32Health on a pilot or program, funded by the insurer. Representatives from each company will attend the Innovation Challenge and present their industry innovations to the Point32Health leadership team at the company's headquarters in Canton, Massachusetts on November 15, 2023.

For more information or to attend the Innovation Challenge visit: https://www.point32health.org/innovation-challenge/save-the-date. Any questions about the Innovation Challenge can be sent to: [email protected].

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an even-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members – no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health – and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

