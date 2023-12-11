Point32Health Announces Three Senior Leadership Appointments

News provided by

Point32Health

11 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

CANTON, Mass., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, has announced three appointments to its senior leadership team:

  • Susan Kee, chief legal officer
  • Katie Catlender, chief operations officer
  • Urcel Fields, president of government markets  

"We are thrilled to have three seasoned health industry leaders join the senior leadership team at Point32Health who bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the organization," said Cain A. Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Point32Health. "I am confident their contributions will not only enhance our organization's strategic capabilities, but will help us continue to be an industry leader in innovation and health care affordability."

Susan Kee is being promoted to the role of chief legal officer, following the retirement of her predecessor. Kee has more than 25 years of health law and health care industry experience having previously served as vice president and deputy general counsel at Tufts Health Plan, vice president and deputy general counsel at WellSense Health Plan (formerly Boston Medical Center Healthnet Plan), and associate general counsel at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts.

Katie Catlender, who will join Point32Health in January as chief operations officer, will oversee Information Technology, Health Plan Service Operations, Business Continuity, the Project Management Office and the Integration Management Office. She currently serves as the executive vice president, chief customer officer at Cambridge Savings Bank and oversees its digital-only division Ivy Bank. Prior to her current role, Catlender spent 25 years in executive leadership and profit and loss management positions at health insurance plans including Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Mass General Brigham Health Plan (formerly known as Neighborhood Health Plan).

As president of government markets, Urcel Fields is responsible for the financial performance of Point32Health's Medicare, Medicaid, Duals and part of the Massachusetts exchange business. He brings more than 25 years of managed care experience to Point32Health. Fields previously served as the chief operating officer at Peach State Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, and has held additional leadership positions at WellCare South Carolina Health Plan and Anthem/Amerigroup Georgia.  Fields joined Point32Health in November.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve.  One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. 

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability.  We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 1.9 million members we serve.  Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

*NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation program

SOURCE Point32Health

