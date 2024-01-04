POINT32HEALTH EXPANDS PORTFOLIO TO OFFER POINT32HEALTH DENTAL AND POINT32HEALTH VISION

Dental and vision products to be offered to employer clients for group coverage beginning July 2024

CANTON, Mass., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, today announced an expansion of its portfolio to include Point32Health Dental and Point32Health Vision. The new dental and vision products will initially be offered to Harvard Pilgrim's commercial clients with 51 or more eligible members for enrollment in July 2024.

"As Point32Health continues to evolve, our portfolio of products and services are also growing to support employers' interest in offering comprehensive benefits to current and prospective employees," said Phil Barr, president, markets at Point32Health. "We believe strongly that our new dental and vision products will deliver greater value to our employer clients with more opportunities to support their workforce."

With this expansion, employers will have the opportunity to offer a more convenient and fully integrated benefits package through a single carrier to their employees. This approach also reduces the employer's burden of managing multiple partners leading to enhanced account service and support.

The new products feature:

Point32Health Dental

Broad coverage for preventive, restorative and orthodontia services

Convenient access to care from 350,000 dental locations through one of the largest PPO networks nationwide

Point32Health Vision

Comprehensive benefits for exams, lenses and frames

Benefits may be used at national retailers and independent providers, as well as leading online providers

When combined with Harvard Pilgrim's medical plans, employer clients will also have access to additional cost savings and bundled discounts. While the initial rollout only includes Harvard Pilgrim's commercial clients with 51 or more eligible members, the goal is to eventually offer the new products to other lines of business.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading, health and wellbeing organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve. One of the top twenty health plans in the United States, Point32Health builds on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).*

*NCQA's Health Equity Accreditation program

SOURCE Point32Health