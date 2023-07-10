Point32Health to Host Second Annual Innovation Challenge

Program will facilitate the discovery and potential implementation of solutions that improve health outcomes and increase affordability

Application process now open to participate in the November 15th event

CANTON, Mass., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, will host its second annual Innovation Challenge this fall. Companies that deliver pioneering solutions to address current health care challenges are encouraged to apply to participate in the event, which could result in a pilot or collaboration with the insurer.

"At Point32Health, innovation is woven into everything we do and helps us provide our members with access to the most cutting-edge, advanced treatment solutions on the market," said Kate Wallis, Vice President of Clinical Innovation at Point32Health. "This year's challenge will again bring together some of the brightest minds from across the country, all focused on improving the health and wellness of our members and those in the broader community."

Point32Health is accepting applications from companies that deliver innovative solutions on a wide range of health care issues, including behavioral health, chronic disease management, reproductive health, oncology, and substance use disorder/opioid use disorder. Point32Health's Clinical Innovation team will review applications and select participants to attend the Challenge and present to the Point32Health leadership team. One or more of the companies selected to present at the event have the potential of working with Point32Health on a pilot or program, funded by the health plan.

To apply or for more information, visit https://www.point32health.org/Innovation-Challenge/.

The Point32Health Clinical Innovation team will host a webinar about the Challenge on Tuesday, July 25 at 12 P.M., EST. The Innovation Challenge application opens on July 10, 2023, and closes on August 11, 2023 at 11:59 PM EST.

Last year's Innovation Challenge winner was Freespira, Inc. Based in Kirkland, Washington, Freespira, Inc. is the maker and provider of Freespira, the only medication-free, FDA cleared digital therapeutic treatment proven to significantly reduce or eliminate symptoms of panic disorder, panic attacks and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in just 28 days.

Any questions regarding the Challenge can be sent to: [email protected].

