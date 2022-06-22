Point32Health to Pilot Ejenta Remote Monitoring System to Help Improve Health and Wellness of Congestive Heart Failure Patients

CANTON, Mass., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health , the parent organization of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, is teaming up with Ejenta , a San Francisco-based company that automates remote monitoring and remote care delivery, on a pilot aimed at improving the health of its members with congestive heart failure.

"We strive to offer our members access to cutting-edge medical technology that helps them live healthier lives, which is one of the reasons we are so excited to work with Ejenta," said Michael Sherman, MD, MBA, MS, executive vice president and chief medical officer at Point32Health. "Nearly one in four congestive heart failure patients are readmitted to the hospital within 30 days of discharge at high costs to the patient and health system. This pilot will help show if remote monitoring can reduce readmissions and improve health outcomes while increasing patient engagement and satisfaction."

During the 12-month pilot, eligible Harvard Pilgrim members will be monitored remotely, and automated support will be provided for members, their families and caregivers to reduce readmissions and improve health outcomes. Monitoring will be done through Ejenta's platform which applies intelligent agent technology exclusively licensed from NASA. Participating members will check their blood pressure and weight regularly . Point32Health care managers will have access to a dashboard of analytics on each member and can perform outreach, should the remote monitoring platform show a cause for concern, and advise the member of their treatment options.

"The future of healthcare in a post-pandemic world relies on technology that allows care managers to assess health remotely and to be more proactive in addressing issues before they become severe", said Rachna Dhamija, Ph.D., CEO of Ejenta. "We're excited to power the Heart Healthy program and help members better manage their health from home."

Eligible members will be contacted in the coming months with information on how to sign up.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading health and wellbeing organization, delivering an ever-better health care experience to everyone in our communities. Building on the quality, nonprofit heritage of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care, we leverage our experience and expertise to help people find their version of healthier living through a broad range of health plans and tools that make navigating health and wellbeing easier.

Our programs take a 360-degree view of health for our members—no matter their age, health, race, identity or income. Our Institute works to improve population health—and our Foundation works with communities to support, advocate and advance healthier lives for everyone. We use empathy to understand what's important to those we serve, always making their priorities our own. And we work to guide and empower people by bringing together wide-ranging partners and perspectives to create new approaches that make a real difference for our community, our industry and our 2.2 million members across New England.

About Ejenta

Ejenta is a San Francisco company that automates remote monitoring and remote care delivery using artificial intelligence (AI) exclusively licensed from NASA, where intelligent agents run 24/7 in NASA's Mission Control for the International Space Station. Intelligent agents learn from connected devices and electronic health records to learn about members, predict health, and keep care teams connected. For more information contact [email protected] or visit http://ejenta.com

Contact:

[email protected]

[email protected]

SOURCE Point32Health