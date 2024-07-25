Point32Health's Behavioral Health Service Navigation Program Offers Personalized Support to Simplify the Wellness Journey for Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan Members

CANTON, Mass., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Point32Health, the parent company of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and Tufts Health Plan, recently launched a behavioral health service navigation program providing enhanced personalized support to members seeking education about and access to in-person and/or virtual behavioral health care services.

"Point32Health is committed to addressing the overall health and well-being of our members. Our behavioral health service navigation team is here to help guide members with compassion through each point of care," said Glenn Pomerantz, MD, JD, chief medical officer, Point32Health. "We are confident this program will ultimately improve health outcomes and help achieve greater health equity for our members."

To access the service, eligible members can call the integrated Member Services telephone number located on their membership identification card and ask for behavioral health service navigation. Members will then be warm transferred to a dedicated service navigator. After listening to a member's behavioral health care needs, the service navigator offers customized options, including providing education or assisting in accessing an appointment. The member's dedicated service navigator conducts outreach to providers to secure a timely appointment for the member, and then follows up with the member after the appointment to confirm that it met their personalized needs. This approach to care helps ensure members can navigate the complexities of the health care system, while accessing affordable and comprehensive care. Members currently enrolled in Care Management can also work with their dedicated Care Manager to access support from the BH Service Navigation program.

"Behavioral health is integrated into every part of our organization. Our whole-person approach gives members access to the comprehensive care they deserve, where and when they need it," added Dr. Pomerantz.

The behavioral health service navigation program is a cornerstone of Point32Health's integrated behavioral health model. The benefit of an integrated model which includes an insourced provider network enables members to quickly access affordable, high-quality care from the first request or call for support.

Point32Health is one of the only regional health plans with an insourced and fully integrated approach to behavioral health care, allowing teams such as Member Services, Service Navigators and Care Management to better coordinate a member's overall care. This model of care is further complemented by Point32Health's robust portfolio of care-based programs, services, and health plan benefits – accessed through in person, virtual and digital tools which provide choice and convenience to members.

About Point32Health

Point32Health is a leading not-for-profit health and well-being organization, delivering a better health care experience to our members and the communities we serve, building on the quality of our founding organizations, Tufts Health Plan and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.

At Point32Health, we believe that everyone should have equitable access to affordable, high-quality health care, regardless of their age, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, orientation, gender identity or ability. We offer a diverse range of health plans that help improve the health and wellness of the 2 million members we serve. Every day, we work to deliver on our purpose of guiding and empowering healthier lives for everyone.

We are proud that our Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Commercial Combined HMO and POS plans in Massachusetts and Maine, our Exchange HMO plans in Massachusetts and Maine, as well as Tufts Health Plan's Medicaid and Exchange HMO plans, have received full Health Equity Accreditation from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

