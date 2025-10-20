PointClickCare Announces New AI-Powered Solution and Unveils Bold New Brand, Reinforcing Commitment to Exceptional Care and Innovation

Latest AI-powered innovation, Chart Advisor, empowers providers to proactively manage risks and transform care delivery

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, announced today the limited availability launch of its latest AI-powered innovation, Chart Advisor, alongside the unveiling of its refreshed brand identity at the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo in Las Vegas.

Chart Advisor, PointClickCare's latest AI-powered innovation, is purpose-built to support skilled nursing facilities (SNFs) in managing incident risks, identifying high-risk situations sooner, and addressing documentation gaps—crucial capabilities that enable SNFs to protect their bottom lines from regulatory and litigation penalties, while also streamlining clinical workflows so care teams spend more time focusing on their patients and providing the highest standard of care. The intuitive solution is seamlessly integrated into the electronic health records (EHRs) used daily by clinical leaders, placing critical insights directly within the workflow where they are needed most.

"In an environment that demands the need for rapid, accurate, and informed decisions, Chart Advisor is a game changer for skilled nursing facilities facing increasing scrutiny and risk from survey penalties and litigation," says Dave Wessinger, chief executive officer at PointClickCare. "By embedding AI-driven insights within the clinical documentation process, our solution not only enhances patient care but also protects organizations from costly financial exposure due to incomplete documentation."

This innovation marks an advancement for PointClickCare as it focuses on harnessing the power of AI to transform senior care delivery. By embedding directly into the SNF clinical workflow within the EHR, Chart Advisor enables care teams to:

Chart Advisor will become commercially available to all skilled nursing organizations throughout the U.S. in the coming months, marking the latest in a series of AI-powered innovations from PointClickCare. The company remains at the forefront of AI development in healthcare, with a strong pipeline of solutions, including an AI-powered solution designed to streamline the cumbersome flow of intake and referral management information as patients transition from hospitals to SNFs. By involving customers at every stage—from development to deployment—PointClickCare is committed to harnessing AI to reduce administrative burden and empower care teams to focus on clinical excellence, ultimately driving better patient outcomes and fostering stronger healthcare partnerships.

This ongoing commitment to innovation is reflected not only in PointClickCare's product pipeline but also in its refreshed brand identity, which powerfully signals the company's dedication to reshaping how care is planned, delivered, and paid for. The unveiling of the new brand marks a bold step forward in its ongoing commitment to innovation and leadership in healthcare technology, and a promise to drive progress across the healthcare ecosystem.

"Today's brand unveil represents more than just a new product and new look—it reflects PointClickCare's renewed promise to lead the industry forward with innovation and a relentless focus on empowering every care provider to deliver exceptional care. Our new brand embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and compassion that drives everything we do," adds Wessinger.

To experience PointClickCare's new brand identity and explore PointClickCare's latest innovations, visit booth 601 at the AHCA/NCAL Convention & Expo from October 19-22, or visit our website here.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest network of acute and long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) data, we power AI-informed healthcare for intelligent care transitions and improved clinical outcomes that drive reimbursement. Enhanced by an ecosystem of integration partners that unite care, billing, and operations, our solutions unify care, empower faster, evidence-based decisions, and deliver measurable impact. It's why we're trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan. We're building a stronger, leaner healthcare system that lasts.

