PointClickCare Unveils New Experience for Senior Living, Redefining Care Coordination and Resident Wellness

TORONTO, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, announced today the launch of its next-generation platform for senior living communities. Designed to empower staff and elevate resident wellness, the platform delivers modern, purpose-built workflows and seamless connectivity to North America's most comprehensive care network. Commercially available to customers in 2026, this new platform sets a bold new standard for personalized wellness coordination in senior living.

Previewing at the 2025 LeadingAge Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass., the next-generation platform reimagines how technology supports staff, streamlines operations, and delivers unmatched resident experiences. What differentiates PointClickCare is its access to North America's largest long-term and post-acute care (LTPAC) dataset. This isn't just data; it's decades of real-world insights from millions of resident journeys. This data foundation enables a level of personalization unmatched by other senior living electronic health records, helping communities reduce avoidable hospitalizations, extend length of stay, and deliver proactive, person-centered care. In a market facing rising costs and staffing challenges, this data-driven foundation is what transforms good care and services into exceptional resident experiences.

"Senior living organizations face mounting pressure to improve resident experiences while managing staffing shortages, turnover, and rising operating costs," says Kristy Yoskey, VP, Market Leader, Senior Living at PointClickCare. "Our platform connects communities to the most extensive healthcare collaboration network in North America. With real-time, complete resident information, teams can coordinate care effectively, respond faster to changing resident needs, and deliver truly personalized services. This is how reactive care becomes proactive wellness, and that's the future of senior living."

The platform unlocks capabilities that were previously out of reach for senior living operators. The connected, comprehensive resident record and streamlined workflows elevate service planning and team collaboration, ensuring every staff member operates from the same complete resident picture. Key workflow enhancements include:

Streamlined Resident Management: Tracks apartment occupancy and census, providing clear insights into current occupancy and length of stay performance

Paperless Move-Ins: Eliminates manual move-in paperwork to allow staff to spend more time engaging with new residents, all while supporting compliance

Collaboration with Preferred Pharmacies: Simplifies medication order management through easily integrating with the community's preferred pharmacy for timely medication availability

Integrated Resident Billing: Aligns billing with resident management and service documentation to ensure communities can maximize reimbursement, while enhancing trust with residents and their families

Actionable Reporting Dashboards: Provides enterprise-level leaders and local teams with interactive dashboards, making it easier to improve resident outcomes, enhance operations, and support stronger coordination across departments

"PointClickCare is doubling down on innovation, especially in the area of AI," said David Pessis, Chief Product and Technology Officer, PointClickCare. "This is just the beginning. Future iterations of our senior living platform will incorporate advanced AI capabilities designed to surface actionable insights in real time. These enhancements will help care teams proactively prevent resident decline, extend length of stay, and identify individuals at higher risk. As the needs of senior living communities evolve, our AI-driven approach will ensure even greater adaptability and truly personalized care."

PointClickCare will also host a panel discussion titled "Extending Resident Length of Stay through Real-time Service Coordination" on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 3 p.m. EST at Room 156C, featuring Murry Mercier, Director, Senior Living Solution Consulting at PointClickCare. The session will highlight measurable outcomes achieved by senior living operators transforming resident wellness coordination.

For more information on PointClickCare's purpose-built solutions for senior living, visit the website here, or stop by booth #649 at the LeadingAge Annual Meeting November 2-5 for a live demonstration.

