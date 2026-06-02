PointClickCare Launches Advisor Suite, Expanding AI-Native Workflow Automation Solutions for Skilled Nursing

Billing Advisor added to suite of AI-informed solutions that unify data and help providers deliver exceptional care

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointClickCare, a leading health tech company helping providers deliver exceptional care, today announced the launch of Advisor, a suite of AI-native workflow automation solutions for skilled nursing providers. The Advisor products unify data across workflows, automate high-friction tasks, and create value that compounds with every interaction. PointClickCare first launched Chart Advisor and Referral Advisor, and now the latest solution in the suite is Billing Advisor, designed to capture earned revenue by identifying billable services and revenue risks before claims submission. Billing Advisor is available today to all skilled nursing providers using the PointClickCare Electronic Health Record (EHR).

As the healthcare industry faces mounting pressure from staffing shortages and documentation complexity, PointClickCare is investing heavily in AI to solve the systemic friction that creates challenges for providers.

"For years, technology promised to make healthcare easier but often just added complexity. With Advisor, we are changing that," said Dave Wessinger, co-founder and CEO of PointClickCare. "The true power of AI lies entirely in the data it ingests. With PointClickCare supported by the industry's largest network, we can develop AI solutions on a scale that point-solution vendors simply cannot match. We are making daily clinical and financial workflows more intelligent. Solutions like Billing Advisor don't just ease the administrative burden, they actively secure a provider's financial health, so staff can keep their focus where it matters most—on the resident."

The launch of the Advisor Suite comes at a critical time for the industry. A recent study involving skilled nursing facility (SNF) stakeholders reveals a significant readiness gap. While 79% of decision-makers are optimistic or excited about AI's potential, only 10% currently use AI in their operations. Furthermore, 65% of participants report complete unfamiliarity with AI, highlighting a massive opportunity for the Advisor Suite to provide intuitive, embedded solutions that require minimal change management.

Designed to fit seamlessly into existing workflows, the Advisor Suite helps to deliver timely AI-informed insights at the point of care, where they can have the greatest impact:

Chart Advisor: Empowers teams to identify and manage high-risk situations and address documentation gaps sooner, critical capabilities that enable SNFs to protect their bottom line from regulatory and litigation penalties.

Empowers teams to identify and manage high-risk situations and address documentation gaps sooner, critical capabilities that enable SNFs to protect their bottom line from regulatory and litigation penalties. Referral Advisor: Automatically reviews incoming referrals, scores them based on clinical and financial fit, and surfaces relevant patient history, helping admissions teams make faster, more informed decisions.

Automatically reviews incoming referrals, scores them based on clinical and financial fit, and surfaces relevant patient history, helping admissions teams make faster, more informed decisions. Billing Advisor: Reduces the manual burden of billing by scanning clinical documentation to identify missed charges, maps billing codes, and creates ancillary batches ready for review, helping providers capture earned revenue faster that would have otherwise been missed.

Reduces the manual burden of billing by scanning clinical documentation to identify missed charges, maps billing codes, and creates ancillary batches ready for review, helping providers capture earned revenue faster that would have otherwise been missed. MDS Advisor (Beta launching this year): Supports MDS teams with AI-informed completion of functional assessment questions, assessment scheduling, and visibility into documentation accuracy, helping providers improve Patient-Driven Payment Model (PDPM) accuracy and compliance.

The expansion of the Advisor Suite represents a fundamental shift in how long-term care operates. For providers, this eliminates the friction of juggling multiple platforms and ensures that technology fits naturally into existing workflows.

"There's no shortage of AI vendors knocking on our door, but our approach is straightforward. If PointClickCare can solve it, we solve it there," said Corinne Perry, chief clinical officer at Aspen Healthcare. "Our teams are already working in the platform and having everything integrated in one place makes adoption so much easier."

To discover how the Advisor Suite can empower care teams and safeguard organizational and financial health, or to book a demo, visit www.pcc.ai.

About PointClickCare

PointClickCare is a leading health tech company with one simple mission: to help providers deliver exceptional care. With the largest long‐term and post‐acute care dataset, we power AI-driven healthcare to deliver intelligent transitions, insightful interventions, and improved financial performance. Enhanced by our marketplace of 400+ integrated partners and trusted by over 30,000 provider organizations and every major U.S. health plan, we're redefining healthcare, so it doesn't just survive—it thrives.

Media Contact:

PointClickCare

[email protected]

SOURCE PointClickCare