point.me Launches Explore, a New Map-Based Discovery Tool for Award Flights

Explore and other new features transform the platform, making it even easier for everyday travelers to understand and use their points and miles

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- point.me, the leading award flight search and loyalty platform, has unveiled a suite of new personalized discovery and booking tools to make award travel even more accessible to everyday travelers, not just points experts. With this launch, point.me is going beyond award flight search and transforming into a travel wealth hub that helps travelers better understand and spend their points and miles.

Explore is a personalized interactive award travel map. Instead of having to choose a specific origin and destination, travelers are able to search deals from and to any region in the world, across ranges of dates. By combining a visual global map with real-time award pricing, flexible departure dates, loyalty program and credit card filtering, and a calendar heat map that shows the best pricing, travelers can identify where their points can take them and uncover the best award flight deals. Travelers can see three prices side by side for flight deals: the cash price, the points required through a credit card travel portal, and the points required after transferring to an airline loyalty program. Seeing all three together gives travelers a clear picture of their options and makes it obvious when transferring points delivers greater value. On some transfer deals, point.me members spend up to 90% fewer points than travelers booking through a credit card travel portal.

More than 70% of Americans hold points-earning credit cards (Source: Ipsos), yet travel rewards often go unused because people don't know how to use them. More than $30 billion in credit card rewards goes unused each year (Source: WSJ via CFPB), meaning millions of travelers are sitting on real travel wealth in the form of points and miles.

To change that, point.me has launched a series of product features including Explore, a new personalized interactive award travel map. Instead of having to choose a specific origin and destination, travelers are now able to search deals from and to any region in the world, across ranges of dates. By combining a visual global map with real-time award pricing, flexible departure dates, personalized loyalty program and credit card filtering, and a calendar heat map that shows the best pricing, point.me members can quickly identify where their points can take them and uncover flights they might not have searched for otherwise.

"With the launch of Explore, point.me is opening the world of traveling on points to people who may have assumed it was too complicated for them," said Brian Kelly, founder of The Points Guy and investor in point.me. "I've spent my career helping people earn and maximize their points, and Explore is the tool I wish existed when I started. Together with their award search, point.me makes the whole system feel simple, even for beginners."

Another major enhancement: for the first time, travelers can see three prices side by side for flight deals - the cash price, the points required through a credit card travel portal, and the points required after transferring to an airline loyalty program. Seeing all three together gives travelers a clear picture of their options and makes it obvious when transferring points delivers greater value. On some transfer deals, point.me members spend up to 90% fewer points than travelers booking through a credit card travel portal.

point.me has also introduced "My Points," a personalized digital loyalty wallet that lets travelers connect their credit cards and loyalty accounts in real time. Not only will point.me provide the estimated cash value of their points and miles balance, search results now show them the deals they can book with the points they actually have. If a traveler doesn't have enough points, point.me shows exactly how many more are needed to book the flight.

"At point.me, we aim to help all travelers realize their points are worth far more than they think," said Adam Morvitz, CEO and Founder of point.me. "This launch marks point.me's evolution from a search tool into a complete travel hub that helps everyday travelers earn smarter, find better deals, unlock premium cabins for significantly fewer points, and travel more often than they ever thought possible."

Together, these enhancements make it easier for people to understand and make the most of their points and miles. To learn more, visit point.me.

About point.me

point.me is the leading award travel search platform powering the future of loyalty. Founded in 2022, point.me transforms travelers' points and miles into more buying power - for consumers directly, and for the financial institutions that serve them.

point.me helps travelers unlock and use their points with confidence across 150+ credit cards and loyalty programs, while enabling banks and fintechs to embed a complete travel and lifestyle redemption experience directly in their app. Already trusted by millions of travelers and backed by leading financial institutions, point.me is changing how people think about paying for travel.

Named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies list in 2024 and 2025, point.me is backed by investors including Nyca Partners, Citi Ventures, Samsung, the founders of ITA Software (Google Flights), Thayer, Jeffrey Katzenberg's WndrCo, Brian Kelly (The Points Guy), Meta and DoorDash executives, and Bethenny Frankel, alongside other top-tier venture firms. Learn more at point.me.

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SOURCE point.me