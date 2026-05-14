Pointr Doubles Down on Healthcare with the Purple Maps Acquisition

Following its Epic MyChart launch, Pointr acquires Purple's indoor navigation business in a move to establish clear market leadership in hospital wayfinding

BOSTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointr, the global leader in AI mapping and indoor navigation, today announced the acquisition of Purple Maps' indoor navigation portfolio, cementing its position as the definitive platform for hospital navigation. The contract was signed and the transaction initiated in Q1, with full closure expected this summer.

The transaction marks a significant step in Pointr's strategy to cement market leadership in the indoor navigation market, with particular strength in healthcare. Pointr is welcoming healthcare systems across the country as new partners.

Pointr acquires Purple Maps (PRNewsfoto/Pointr) Hospitals can now deliver real-time indoor navigation directly inside Epic MyChart, powered by Pointr’s AI Mapping platform. (PRNewsfoto/Pointr)

"This acquisition is driven by our global strategy to improve patient and employee wayfinding across healthcare campuses through seamless navigation journeys, native Epic MyChart integration, and AI innovation built into the core of our platform. We're excited to welcome Purple as a close partner and delighted to welcome Purple Maps' customers to Pointr."

— Ege Akpinar, CEO, Pointr

"We built Purple's healthcare navigation business to solve a real problem for patients and hospitals. Our strategic partnership with Pointr means our customers gain access to the most advanced platform in the market: AI-native, deeply integrated with Epic, and built for the true complexity of hospital campuses. This is the right home for them."

— Gavin Wheeldon, CEO, Purple Maps

Why Hospitals Are Choosing Pointr

Purple customers gain access to a platform purpose-built for healthcare navigation, including:

Native Epic MyChart integration , enabling patients to navigate directly from appointment confirmation to the clinical front door within the app they already use (no separate download, no friction).

, enabling patients to navigate directly from appointment confirmation to the clinical front door within the app they already use (no separate download, no friction). High-accuracy blue-dot positioning: Pointr's patented positioning engine delivers sub-3-metre accuracy across complex, multi-storey hospital environments.

Seamless indoor-to-outdoor navigation, from car park to appointment.

Healthcare-specific map personas tailored to patients, visitors, and staff.

App-free access to blue-dot navigation for visitors.

Pointr's platform is already trusted by leading healthcare institutions, including the #1 hospital in the US. The platform is live across 5,000+ buildings globally, covering more than 5 billion square feet in 25 countries, and is backed by 25+ technology patents.

All Purple customers will continue to receive uninterrupted service throughout the transition, with full continuity and dedicated migration support.

About Pointr

Pointr is the global market leader in AI mapping and indoor navigation. Its platform, built on 25+ technology patents, combines high-accuracy Blue Dot positioning, an AI mapping engine (MapScale®), and Agentic AI to create intelligent, interactive experiences inside complex venues. Pointr serves Fortune 100 clients across healthcare, workplace, and large campus environments, and is the leading indoor navigation provider with a native Epic MyChart integration. Headquartered in Boston, MA, Pointr operates across 25 countries with a team of over 110 people. Learn more at https://www.pointr.tech

About Purple

Purple is the leading global connectivity platform that has built the world's largest public WiFi network. Their mission is to make WiFi a secure, seamless, and ever-present utility for everyone, everywhere. A global force with a presence in 89 countries, the platform is a powerful network that serves nearly 500 million users across 80,000 venues, with automatic, secure access to over 5 million hotspots through the Purple app. purple.ai

Media Contact

Marianne Slamich

CMO, Pointr

[email protected]

+44 (0) 7426 321 320

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SOURCE Pointr