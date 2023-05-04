Pointr launches major new indoor location system at Abu Dhabi's Reem Mall

ABU DHABI, UAE, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pointr, the market leader in indoor positioning and mapping, is launching one of the world's largest single-site indoor location systems at the prestigious Reem Mall in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Covering all public areas of the mall, 2.3 million square feet in total, Pointr, together with partner Dimension Data, have helped to realize Reem Mall's desire for a state of the art indoor location experience within their guest app.

New indoor location system at Abu Dhabi's Reem Mall, powered by Pointr

Reem Mall is a brand-new, major retail destination built upon Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. The mall hosts a vast range of leading retailers, restaurants and entertainment offerings, including one of the world's largest indoor snow parks. Reem Mall's indoor positioning system enables app users to find their position within the mall quickly, browse interactive maps, and wayfind to a large number of points of interest (including every individual store within the mall, a number that will eventually total around 400).

An all-encompassing location experience for the entire guest journey

Naturally, for such a cutting-edge environment, Reem Mall wanted to be able to delight visitors on all fronts from the moment they arrive. With this in mind, each of the mall's 6,000 parking spots were individually mapped, enabling the app to direct visitors to free spots as they arrive. With seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments, Pointr's Deep Location® technology precisely navigates guests to anywhere within the mall's ten floors. Once the guest is ready to leave, the app can direct them back to their vehicle via the most convenient route.

Reem Mall's Digital Innovation Director Sayra Berirmen explained that they chose Pointr due to the fact that Pointr's solution enabled the mall not only to create their interactive maps, but to layer indoor positioning and wayfinding functionality over the top. "Versatility was the main reason," explained Berirmen. "Based on our unique business model, where we are aiming to build a technology-enabled life center, Deep Location® capabilities were paramount, as we embed and derive value from in-mall logistics." Furthermore, Pointr's ability to scale with ease made them a natural match for Reem Mall's road map: "The capabilities that we have established with Pointr will have a wide array of use cases, and we are therefore confident that our partnership will evolve as our business model enhances."

Ege Akpinar, Pointr CEO and founder, said: "We're delighted to be working with such an innovative and ambitious space. Reem Mall will set the standard for future retail environments across the globe, and we're excited to have helped make indoor location a central part of their strategy."

About Pointr

Founded in 2013, Pointr is the world's leading indoor location company, specializing in delivering highly accurate and scalable navigation and mapping solutions to some of the world's biggest companies. Reem Mall is another prestigious addition to Pointr's roster of retail clients, which includes Harrods and two of the US's largest retail chains.

