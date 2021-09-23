Points of Light Announces Final Program Details for Annual Celebration of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global nonprofit Points of Light announced today new details around this year's celebration of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards. The hybrid in-person and livestreamed event, co-hosted and co-chaired by Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Lauren Bush Lauren, family friends Victor and Patricia Ganzi, and cousin Wendy Stapleton, will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at 8 p.m. ET. Former Presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama are serving again as honorary co-chairs.

The celebration honors the legacy of President George H.W. Bush and acknowledges the selfless efforts of everyday heroes and distinguished leaders committed to serving their community and promoting social good, especially as we continue to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and systemic racism.

The evening will be hosted by "ABC News Live Prime" Anchor, Weekend "World News Tonight" Anchor and ABC News Correspondent Linsey Davis, with performances by the Broadway cast of the hit musical "Ain't Too Proud – the Life and Times of the Temptations" and a group headlined by Billy Joel's saxophonist, Mark Rivera & Friends. Segments on each of the honorees and their acceptance speeches will occur throughout the hour-long program, as well as remarks from co-hosts and co-chairs Barbara Bush, Jenna Bush Hager, Lauren Bush Lauren and cousin Wendy Stapleton.

"Today's program announcement serves to amplify our honorees who work, in large and small ways, to improve the lives of others," said Natalye Paquin, president & CEO, Points of Light. "The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration hybrid event on Sept. 28 is designed to inspire people to take civic action in their own lives to have a ripple effect in communities across the world."

Today's announcement builds on previous updates, which include:

Recipients of The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award, including Hugh Evans , Co-founder and CEO of Global Citizen, Francine Lefrak , Founder of the Francine A. Lefrak Foundation and The Same Sky Foundation, Dr. Ala Stanford , Founder of the Black Doctor's COVID-19 Consortium, and Bryan Stevenson , Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative.

For more information on The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Celebration and to stay up-to-date on future developments, please visit www.pointsoflight.org/bushawardscelebration.

About Points of Light

Points of Light is a nonpartisan, global nonprofit organization that inspires, equips, and mobilizes millions of people to take action that changes the world. We envision a world in which every individual discovers the power to make a difference, creating healthy communities in vibrant, participatory societies. Through 177 affiliates across 38 countries, and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 16 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, visit www.pointsoflight.org.

