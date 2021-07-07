PointsBet Adds NFL Legend Drew Brees to Team

"Today is a massive day for our company as we welcome Drew Brees into the PointsBet family," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO . "Drew is renowned for his tireless work ethic and achieved great success in his career regardless of the obstacles in front of him, possessing the scrappy, well-prepared challenger, win-at-all-costs mentality that embodies PointsBet's DNA. We look forward to collaborating for years to come and integrating Drew across our portfolio to complement PointsBet's market-leading technology infrastructure and strategic approach to the competitive sports betting space."

As part of the exclusive, multi-year relationship, Brees will also become a significant PointsBet shareholder, taking an equity stake in the company to further illustrate the shared vision. Brees will both star in and help develop original content for PointsBet, lead watch parties, and steer marketing and promotional concepts, among other areas.

"I am excited to team up with PointsBet, a leader in the future of sports entertainment built off elite technology," said Brees. "Sports betting is growing across the country and will positively impact sports engagement, and I am proud to be at the forefront alongside PointsBet and NBC Sports."

As the official, exclusive sports betting partner of NBC Sports, PointsBet will utilize the media giant's premium television and digital assets to promote the PointsBet brand. As part of the agreement, NBC Sports provides PointsBet with year-round, multi-platform media and marketing opportunities across its unmatched portfolio of events, including exclusive multiplatform gameday integrations across NBC Sports Regional Networks. PointsBet's full Spanish-language functionality will reach Hispanic sports fans via Telemundo Deportes and Telemundo broadcast stations.

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing online gaming operators in the U.S. and is rapidly expanding its footprint, currently bringing its best-in-class proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices, and proven growth marketing strategies to the burgeoning sports betting markets of Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting-edge online gaming operator that prides itself on having the quickest and most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while also providing the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only U.S. sportsbook to offer PointsBetting – a unique and innovative way to bet – and has also introduced a slew of well-received, bettor-first initiatives. PointsBet offers the most markets on all major U.S. sports (NFL, NBA, WNBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting in the world. For more information, visit www.PointsBet.com.

