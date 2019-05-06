Poise® Brand Launches New Bladder Leakage Line Empowering Women to Stay Active Without Interruption

NEENAH, Wis., May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Research from Poise® brand revealed that 100 percent of women who are physically active with light bladder leakage (LBL) compromise their workouts due to LBL. From running or walking the dog to riding bikes or gardening, Poise brand is introducing a new way to give women the confidence to take on their day and activities they love, uninterrupted. NEW Poise Ultra Thin Active Collection™ pads and liners with wings are designed to stay in place, adapt to women's bodies and follow their lead – not the other way around.

The latest edition to Poise brand's already robust selection of incontinence pads and liners aligns with their mission to help the millions of women affected by Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI) find the best solution for their lifestyle, keep doing the things they love and stay amazing without worrying about bladder leaks.

In a 2018 survey, 63 percent of women admitted to using products that aren't designed to address urinary incontinence, like sanitary napkins or period pads.1 "It's imperative that women are informed about the product solutions available to them. Period pads were not designed to absorb urine and fall short in providing women with quality protection," said Poise partner and women's health expert Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OBGYN.

Each woman's body is unique and has a different definition of comfort, and Poise brand is committed to offering a variety of solutions to accommodate each woman's LBL needs. Made for women on-the-go, Poise Ultra Thin Active Collection incorporates FlexLoc™ core technology for comfortable protection, which allows the pads and liners to instantly absorb while locking in wetness and odor. Other products include pads, Ultra Thin pads, liners and microliners in multiple sizes and absorbency levels. Poise also offers a pad-free solution called Impressa, an insertable device that works to help stop leaks for up to 12 hours.

"When we say 'ACTIVE,' we're not strictly referring to women who go to the gym. Active can mean a variety of things – from walking the aisle of your favorite store, running errands, playing with the kids or grandchildren and more. No matter how you define active in your daily life, Poise Ultra Thin Active Collection pads and liners with wings will be there to provide comfortable and reliable LBL protection," said Kristin DeRock, Brand Manager at Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

Available online and at retailers nationwide, Poise Ultra Thin Active Collection pads and liners are sold in three absorbencies: Light, Moderate & Maximum. To learn more about the new product and where to find it, visit www.Poise.com.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Viva and WypAll, hold the No. 1 or No. 2 share position in 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build stronger communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 147-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

1 Survey results are from a 2018 online survey of 1,003 U.S. women over age 40, fielded by Atomik Research on behalf of Poise® brand.

