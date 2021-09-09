PokerGO® Releases Exclusive Live Streaming Schedule for 2021 World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company, today announced the schedule for unprecedented live streaming coverage of the 2021 World Series of Poker. The schedule plans for 26 unique WSOP gold bracelet events to feature live stream coverage, including live streaming of the 2021 WSOP Main Event from start to finish for the first time ever.

"PokerGO is proud to present the 2021 World Series of Poker live streaming schedule, featuring 36 days of live broadcasts including comprehensive coverage of the WSOP Main Event from start to finish," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "The WSOP represents the most exciting time on the poker calendar, and we look forward to bringing the thrill of winning gold bracelets to millions of poker fans around the world."

Live streaming from the 2021 WSOP is slated to begin with the final table of Event #6: $25,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller on Monday, October 4. Additional events on the streaming schedule include Event #11: $25,000 Heads-Up Championship, Event #53: $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller, Event #60: $50,000 Poker Players Championship, and Event #82: $250,000 No-Limit Hold'em Super High Roller.

The current PokerGO broadcast schedule for the 2021 WSOP is as follows, and subject to change:

WSOP Gold Bracelet Events

Monday, October 4: $25,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller

Wednesday, October 6: $600 No-Limit Hold'em Deepstack

Thursday, October 7: $25,000 Heads-Up Championship

Friday, October 8: $3,000 No-Limit Hold'em Freezeout

Saturday, October 9: $10,000 Limit Hold'em Championship

Monday, October 11: $10,000 Seven-Card Stud Championship

Wednesday, October 13: $1,500 8-Game Mix

Thursday, October 14: $1,000 Ladies Championship

Friday, October 15: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em 6-Handed

Saturday, October 16: $10,000 Short Deck

Monday, October 18: $3,000 H.O.R.S.E.

Tuesday, October 19: $800 No-Limit Hold'em 8-Handed

Thursday, October 21: $50,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller

Friday, October 22: $1,500 Pot-Limit Omaha

Saturday, October 23: $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship

Sunday, October 24: $3,000 Limit Hold'em 6-Handed

Tuesday, October 26: $10,000 Pot-Limit Omaha Championship

Tuesday, October 26: $5,000 No-Limit Hold'em Freezeout

Wednesday, October 27: $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Championship

Saturday, October 30: $25,000 Pot-Limit Omaha High Roller

Friday, November 5: $50,000 Poker Players Championship

Thursday, November 19: $1,979 Poker Hall of Fame Bounty

Saturday: November 20: $250,000 No-Limit Hold'em Super High Roller

Monday, November 22: $50,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller

Tuesday, November 23: $100,000 No-Limit Hold'em High Roller

WSOP Main Event

Thursday, November 4: $10,000 Main Event Day 1a

Saturday, November 6: $10,000 Main Event Day 1c

Sunday, November 7: $10,000 Main Event Day 1d

Monday, November 8: $10,000 Main Event Day 2ab

Tuesday, November 9: $10,000 Main Event Day 2cd

Wednesday, November 10: $10,000 Main Event Day 3

Thursday, November 11: $10,000 Main Event Day 4

Friday, November 12: $10,000 Main Event Day 5

Saturday, November 13: $10,000 Main Event Day 6

Sunday, November 14: $10,000 Main Event Day 7

Tuesday, November 16: $10,000 Main Event Final Table Part 1

Wednesday, November 17: $10,000 Main Event Final Table Part 2

PokerGO is available worldwide on all your favorite devices, including Android phone, Android tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also stream PokerGO on any web or mobile browser by going to PokerGO.com .

*Dates, times, and specific events of this schedule are subject to change.

