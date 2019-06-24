Poland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities, 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Poland Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2023), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Poland increased at a CAGR of 15.1% during 2014-2018. Over the forecast period of 2019 to 2023, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 11.9%, increasing from US$ 6.1 billion in 2019 to reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2023.



This report provides trend analysis (market size and forecast) of prepaid (pay before) cards, offering a wealth of insights to help companies understand this growing but quickly changing market.

Market dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in prepaid card industry in Poland .

. Open loop and closed loop: market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in open loop and closed loop prepaid market segments. Details four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Open loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 11 market segments in open loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, business & administrative expense, payroll, meal, employee / partner incentive, travel forex, general purpose, remittance, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, insurance claims.

Closed loop prepaid card categories: Identifies potential risks, consumer adoption, and market size across 10 market segments in closed loop prepaid cards for the period 2014-2023. These include gift, healthcare and wellness, consumer incentives, employee / partner incentives, entertainment and gaming, teen and campus, social security and other government benefit programs, transit and tolls, and fuel, utilities, and others.

Benchmarking and risk index: Benchmarks the prepaid card industry in the country with key global markets along with risk assessment through the Prepaid Cards Industry Risk Index (PCIRI).

Consumer attitude and behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key prepaid KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level. In addition, it provides an overview of how consumers are currently using prepaid cards across five key categories - travel, bill payment, retail spend, cash withdrawal, and P2P transfers. It also provides a breakdown by transaction size.

Retail spend: Breaks down retail spend across 11 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of prepaid card spend.

Report Scope

Poland Prepaid card market data and insights: It details market opportunities across 75+ market segments in prepaid cards and identifies potential risks. Market estimates and forecasts (2014-2023) assess overall prepaid card industry on four essential KPIs - number of cards in circulation, number of transactions, load value, and value of transactions.

Poland Prepaid card analysis consumer segments: Retail (banked and unbanked / underbanked), corporate (small scale, mid-size, and enterprise), and government / public sector

Poland Prepaid card spend analysis by consumer demographics: Age, income, and gender

Poland Prepaid card spend analysis by retail spend categories: Food and grocery, health & beauty, apparel and footwear, books / music / video, consumer electronics, pharmacy and wellness, gas station, restaurants & bars, toys, kids & babies, media and entertainment, services

Poland Prepaid card spend analysis by card function: Closed loop and open loop segments

Prepaid card categories: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report provides in-depth analysis of opportunities in both open loop and closed loop prepaid card categories.



Key Topics Covered:



1 About this Report



2 Poland Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

2.1 Prepaid Card Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

2.2 Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2014 - 2023

2.3 Prepaid Card Market Share Analysis by Consumer Segments

2.4 Benchmarking Poland Open Loop with Key Global Markets

2.5 Prepaid Card Fraud Statistics



3 Poland Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

3.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

3.2 Market Share Analysis by Open Loop Prepaid Card Categories



4 Poland Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2014 - 2023

4.1 Trend Analysis by Key Performance Indicators

4.2 Market Share Analysis by Closed Loop Prepaid Card Categories



5 Poland Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

5.1 Prepaid Card Spend Analysis by Age Group

5.2 Prepaid Card Transaction Value and Volume Analysis by Income Group

5.3 Prepaid Card Transaction Value Analysis by Gender

5.4 Prepaid Card Usage Analysis

5.5 Prepaid Card Analysis by Transaction Size



6 Poland Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

6.1 Spend Analysis by Retail Segment, Value

6.2 Prepaid Penetration by Retail Categories



7 Poland Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



8 Poland General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

8.1 General Purpose Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

8.2 General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



9 Poland Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

9.1 Gift Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

9.2 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

9.3 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments

9.4 Digital Gift Card Market Size Trend Analysis

9.5 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

9.6 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

9.7 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Card Type

9.8 Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location



10 Poland Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



11 Poland Remittance Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



12 Poland Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

12.1 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

12.2 Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute



13 Poland Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

13.1 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

13.2 Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



14 Poland Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

14.1 Payroll Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

14.2 Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



15 Poland Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

15.1 Meal Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

15.2 Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



16 Poland Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.1 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2022

16.2 Consumer Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



17 Poland Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

17.1 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

17.2 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

17.3 Employee / Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



18 Poland Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023

18.1 Travel Forex Prepaid Card - Transaction Value Trend Analysis, 2014-2023

18.2 Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments, 2014-2023



19 Poland Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



20 Poland Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2014-2023



Companies Mentioned



Jronimo Martins SGPS SA

Schwarz Beteiligungs GmbH

Tesco Plc

Auchan Group SA

Lewiatan Holding SA

Naspers Ltd

Eurocash SA

Dirk Rossmann KG

ITM Enterprises SA

Metro AG

Kingfisher Plc

Carrefour SA

Zabka Polska Sp zoo

PPHU Specjal Sp zoo

Euro-net Sp zoo

Dansk Supermarked A/S

LPP SA

Neonet SA

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Adeo Groupe

E Leclerc

Polomarket Sp zoo

Dino Polska SA

Piotr I Pawel SA

Inditex

Industria de Diseo Textil SA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ht5vcj

