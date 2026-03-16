Polar Light Technologies wins EU grant to fast-track dual-color MicroLED microdisplay breakthrough

LINKÖPING, Sweden, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polar Light Technologies AB, a global leader in MicroLED and NanoLED technology, today announced it has been awarded an EU Eurostars grant. The 18-month project, named 2ndGenMicroLED, aims to deliver the world's first dual-color MicroLED microdisplay prototype built on a bottom-up pyramidal LED architecture and has a total budget of €1,100,000. German die bonding leader Finetech GmbH & Co. KG joins the consortium, contributing its expertise in high-accuracy die attach and advanced packaging.

The project responds to a rapidly growing need for smaller, brighter, and more energy-efficient microdisplays for next-generation Head-Up Displays (HUD) and spatial computing platforms.

Key highlights include:

Polar Light Technologies grows pyramidal GaN/InGaN microLEDs bottom-up directly on GaN epiwafers.

This approach enables ultra-compact pixels and high brightness, providing a clear path toward monolithic RGB displays in a single material system.

This project will supplement the company's plans to bring its first commercial products to market in 2026.

"Securing this EU grant is a strong endorsement of Polar Light Technologies and our next-generation MicroLED platform," said Oskar Fajerson, CEO of Polar Light Technologies. "The Eurostars funding validates both the scientific excellence of our bottom-up pyramidal technology and its commercial potential. With this support, we will accelerate development toward a dual-color demonstrator — a critical milestone on our path to monolithic RGB microdisplay."

"Next-generation microdisplays demand extreme bonding accuracy," said Carlotta Baumann, CEO of Finetech. "Finetech brings its ultra-precise bonding expertise to integrate dual-color microLEDs and ensure a seamless transition from prototype development to scalable production."

About Polar Light Technologies

Headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, Polar Light Technologies is the leading developer of next-generation MicroLED technologies. Polar Light's unique architecture uses InGaN-based pyramidal structures grown without etching. This enables full RGB on a single wafer (same material system) and is a foundation for Sub-MicroLED innovations, while delivering exceptional brightness and energy efficiency for advanced display applications. For more information, visit polar-light-technologies.com.

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SOURCE Polar Light Technologies